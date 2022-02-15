Pokemon Go Normal Forme Deoxys Raid Counters and best movesets to use

These Pokemon Go Normal Forme Deoxys Raid Counters will help you catch one of the most enigmatic Pokemon in the whole franchise when they return to Pokemon Go Raids this week.

Starting Wednesday, February 16 until Saturday, February 19, Normal Forme Deoxys will be appearing in Raids for Pokemon Go trainers to battle and catch. Of course, Deoxys is a Pokemon who can change forms to suit its battle style, but the first one to appear is the standard form the Legendary takes.

We’ll get to the other Deoxys forms in other guides, but this one will give trainers everything they need to defeat this Deoxys including the best Pokemon and moves to use in Raids.

How to get Shiny Normal Forme Deoxys in Pokemon Go

Trainers will also have a chance to catch Normal Forme Deoxys in its Shiny variant. There is no truer way to get a Shiny Deoxys except by battling as many Deoxys as possible. To help with that, Niantic is giving out two free Raid Passes per day just by spinning Gym Photo Discs starting Wednesday.

Use those Raid Passes to battle up to two Normal Forme Deoxys in Raids for free. Of course, there are other ways to get more Raid Passes.

Premium Raid Passes are available to purchase for 100 PokeCoins each in the in-game shop, which allows trainers to enter Raid battles. Remote Raid Passes are also available for 100 PokeCoins each, which allow trainers to enter a Raid from anywhere. There is a deal for three Remote Raid Passes for 250 PokeCoins.

Shiny Deoxys’ coloring is a stark contrast from the usual. It goes from Red and blue to a bright yellow and green. It’s hard to confuse the two.

Normal Forme Deoxys Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Normal Forme Deoxys is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, making it weak to Bug, Ghost and Dark-type attacks.

Luckily for trainers, there are plenty of Mega Pokemon that can help take down Normal Forme Deoxys. Trainers will want to bring as many Dark types as possible and Mega Houndoom and Absol do the trick. Bring them on your team to boost the power of Dark-type attacks to really put a hurt on Deoxys.

Mega Gyarados is another great Dark-type Mega option, but its Water typing could be trouble depending on the moves Deoxys has -- more on that in the section below. The same goes for Mega Gengar and Mega Beedrill. Both take advantage of Deoxys’ Ghost and Bug weakness, but are glass cannons that can take super-effective damage from Normal Forme Deoxys if it has a Psychic-type move. Again, more on that in the section below.

Tyranitar, Darkrai, Weavile and Hyrdreigon are some of the strongest Dark types in the game, while Chandelure and Giratina should be paired with Mega Gengar to take advantage of Deoxys’ Ghost weakness. Bug types like Scizor are viable options, but we feel this list of Pokemon are the best counters for Normal Forme Deoxys.

Pokemon Go Normal Forme Deoxys Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Houndoom Snarl and Foul Play Mega Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Absol Snarl and Dark Pulse Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch Tyranitar Bite and Crunch Darkrai Snarl and Dark Pulse Giratina Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Weavile Snarl and Foul Play Chandelure Hex and Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite and Dark Pulse

Normal Forme Deoxys Moveset

Normal Forme Deoxys is an interesting Pokemon. Being a Psychic-type, it’s bound to have at least one move of the same type. Zen Headbutt is its main Fast Attack and will hurt Mega Gengar and Mega Beedrill.

Charge Beam, an Electric-type attack, is its other Fast Attack option and will spell doom for Mega Gyarados and any other Water or Flying types. Thunderbolt, a Charged option, is another way Deoxys can take down those Pokemon.

Hyper Beam is Normal Forme Deoxys’ other Charged option and being a Normal-type attack is not effective against any type. Instead, Pokemon like Tyranitar will resist it so it’s a great addition to any team going up against it.

Here’s a list of moves Normal Forme Deoxys can know in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Normal Forme Deoxys Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost Charge Beam Thunderbolt Hyper Beam

