Pokemon Go Pokedex: Every Pokemon available and how to evolve them

The Pokemon Go Pokedex is growing to absurd numbers with the recent addition of the Gen 5 Pokemon, and while we're still quite a way off from having the brand new Gen 8 Pokemon added to the game, there's over 500 Pokemon in Pokemon Go now. It can be immensely tricky working out which ones you're still missing so to help you out, we've got a complete guide to the entire Pokemon Go Pokedex right here.

Here's the full Pokemon Go Pokedex as it stands now with the arrival of the Gen 4 Sinnoh Pokemon, starting with the Kanto Pokemon in Gen 1. If you want to check out Gen 2, 3, or 4, use the handy jump links below:

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 1 - Kanto Pokemon

1. Bulbasaur (25 candy to evolve)

2. Ivysaur (100 candy to evolve)

3. Venusaur

4. Charmander (25 candy to evolve)

5. Charmeleon (100 candy to evolve)

6. Charizard

7. Squirtle (25 candy to evolve)

8. Wartortle (100 candy to evolve)

9. Blastoise

10. Caterpie (12 candy to evolve)

11. Metapod (50 candy to evolve)

12. Butterfree

13. Weedle (12 candy to evolve)

14. Kakuna (50 candy to evolve)

15. Beedrill

16. Pidgey (12 candy to evolve)

17. Pidgeotto (50 candy to evolve)

18. Pidgeot

19a. Rattata (25 candy to evolve)

19b. Alolan Rattata (25 candy to evolve)

20a. Raticate

20b. Alolan Raticate

21. Spearow (50 candy to evolve)

22. Fearow

23. Ekans (50 candy to evolve)

24. Arbok

25. Pikachu (50 candy to evolve)

26a. Raichu

26b. Alolan Raichu

27a. Sandshrew (50 candy to evolve)

27b. Alolan Sandshrew (50 candy to evolve)

28a. Sandslash

28b. Alolan Sandslash

29. Nidoran female (25 candy to evolve)

30. Nidorina (100 candy to evolve)

31. Nidoqueen

32. Nidoran male (25 candy to evolve)

33. Nidorino (100 candy to evolve)

34. Nikoking

35. Clefairy (50 candy to evolve)

36. Clefable

37a. Vulpix (50 candy to evolve)

37b. Alolan Vulpix (50 candy to evolve)

38a. Ninetales

38b. Alolan Ninetails

39. Jigglypuff (50 candy to evolve)

40. Wigglytuff

41. Zubat (50 candy to evolve)

42. Golbat

43. Oddish (25 candy to evolve)

44. Gloom (100 candy to evolve)

45. Vileplume

46. Paras (50 candy to evolve)

47. Parasect

48. Venonat (50 candy to evolve)

49. Venomoth

50a. Diglett (50 candy to evolve)

50b. Alolan Diglett (50 candy to evolve)

51a. Dugtrio

51b. Alolan Dugtrio

52a. Meowth (50 candy to evolve)

52b. Alolan Meowth (50 candy to evolve)

53a. Persian

53b. Alolan Persian

54. Psyduck (50 candy to evolve)

55. Golduck

56. Mankey (50 candy to evolve)

57. Primeape

58. Growlithe (50 candy to evolve)

59. Arcanine

60. Poliwag (25 candy to evolve)

61. Poliwhirl (100 candy to evolve)

62. Poliwrath

63. Abra (25 candy to evolve)

64. Kadabra (100 candy to evolve)

65. Alakazam

66. Machop (25 candy to evolve)

67. Machoke (100 candy to evolve)

68. Machamp

69. Bellsprout (25 candy to evolve)

70. Weepinbell (100 candy to evolve)

71. Victreebel

72. Tentacool (50 candy to evolve)

73. Tentacruel

74. Geodude (25 candy to evolve)

75. Graveler (100 candy to evolve)

76. Golem

77. Ponyta (50 candy to evolve)

78. Rapidash

79. Slowpoke (50 candy to evolve)

80. Slowbro

81. Magnemite (50 candy to evolve)

82. Magneton

83. Farfetch'd

84. Doduo (50 candy to evolve)

85. Dodrio

86. Seel (50 candy to evolve)

87. Dewgong

88. Grimer (50 candy to evolve)

89. Muk

90. Shellder (50 candy to evolve)

91. Cloyster

92. Gastly (25 candy to evolve)

93. Haunter (100 candy to evolve)

94. Gengar

95. Onix

96. Drowzee (50 candy to evolve)

97. Hypno

98. Krabby (50 candy to evolve)

99. Kingler

100. Voltorb (50 candy to evolve)

101. Electrode

102. Eggecute (50 candy to evolve)

103. Exeggutor

104. Cubone (50 candy to evolve)

105. Marowak

106. Hitmonlee

107. Hitmonchan

108. Lickitung

109. Koffing (50 candy to evolve)

110. Weezing

111. Rhyhorn (50 candy to evolve)

112. Rhydon

113. Chansey

114. Tangela

115. Kangaskhan

116. Horsea (50 candy to evolve)

117. Seadra

118. Goldeen (50 candy to evolve)

119. Seaking

120. Staryu (50 candy to evolve)

121. Starmie

122. Mr. Mime

123. Scyther

124. Jynx

125. Electabuzz

126. Magma

127. Pinsir

128. Tauros

129. Magikarp (400 candy to evolve)

130. Gyarados

131. Lapras

132. Ditto

133. Eevee (25 candy to evolve)

134. Vaporeon

135. Jolteon

136. Flareon

137. Porygon

138. Omanyte (50 candy to evolve)

139. Omastar

140. Kabuto (50 candy to evolve)

141. Kabutops

142. Aerodactyl

143. Snorlax

144. Articuno

145. Zapdos

146. Moltres

147. Dratini (25 candy to evolve)

148. Dragonair (100 candy to evolve)

149. Dragonite

150. Mewtwo

151. Mew

