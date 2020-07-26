Popular

Pokemon Go Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo counters: How to beat the Team Rocket leaders during Go Fest 2020

The Pokemon Go Team Rocket leaders have new lineups for Pokemon Go Fest, so here are the best counters to use

Pokemon Go Team Rocket leaders
(Image credit: Niantic)
If you're looking for the best Pokemon Go Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo counters to take down the three Team Rocket leaders, you've come to the right place. The trio have been in Pokemon Go for some time now, with lineups of Pokemon that frequently change, and have done so once again for Pokemon Go Fest 2020. So for those of you wondering how to beat Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra, fret no longer. Here are the best Pokemon Go Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff counters right now in the tables below each description.

Once you've beaten the three Team Rocket leaders, make sure you read up on how to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go too!

How to beat Cliff in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Cliff counters

Pokemon Go Team Rocket leaders: Cliff counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pinsir counters

First up is Pinsir, which is solely a Bug-type Pokemon. This means it's weak to Fire-, Flying-, and Rock- type moves, but it can still deal some serious damage with its Fighting-type moves, so the following counters are the best choices.

PokemonMoveset
MoltresFire Spin/Overheat
BlazikenFire Spin/Blaze Kick
ChandelureFire Spin/Overheat
VolcaronaFire Spin/Overheat

Tyranitar counters

Tyranitar is infamously one of the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon Go PvP, and for good reason. It uses Dark- and Steel-type quick moves, with Fire-, Rock-, and Dark-type charge moves. Thankfully, it has a double weakness to Fighting-type moves, which makes Pokemon like Lucario and Machamp excellent choices.

PokemonCounter
LucarioCounter/Power-Up Punch
MachampCounter/Cross Chop
ConkeldurrCounter/Dynamic Punch
VirizionQuick Attack/Close Combat

Articuno counters

Cliff has the legendary ice bird Articuno in his possession, so it's a tough fight. It's double weak to Rock-type moves though, along with having a standard weakness to Electric-, Fire-, and Steel- types. Don't use Ground-type Pokemon under any circumstance because it has a double resistance, while Grass- and Bug- types also won't fare well.

PokemonMoveset
HeatranFire Spin/Stone Edge
TyranitarSmack Down/Stone Edge
MelmetalThunder Shock/Rock Slide
AggronSmack Down/Stone Edge

How to beat Sierra in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Sierra counters

Pokemon Go Team Rocket leaders: Sierra counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Beldum counters

Beldum may look easy to defeat, but don't be fooled. This dual Steel-/Psychic-type is weak to Fire-, Dark-, Ground-, and Ghost-type moves, but resistant to a staggering amount of other types. As a result, you absolutely need one of the following to dispatch of Beldum effectively.

PokemonMoveset
GiratinaShadow Claw/Shadow Sneak
GengarShadow Claw/Shadow Punch
DrifblimHex/Shadow Ball
GroudonMud Shot/Fire Punch

Houndoom counters

Opting for Groudon against Beldum is a great shout because when it survives, it's also useful against Houndoom. Otherwise you'll want to be using Fighting-, Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type Pokemon, and avoiding pretty much everything else because Houndoom also has a lot of resistances.

PokemonMoveset
SwampertMud Shot/Hydro Cannon
PoliwrathBubble/Dynamic Punch
HariyamaCounter/Superpower
HaxorusCounter/Surf

Zapdos counters

Finally, Sierra has Zapdos. This Electric/Flying-type legendary is weak to only Ice- and Rock-type moves, but resistant to a lot of other types. Hopefully you'll be entering this fight with your second Pokemon still up to give you the best chance.

PokemonMoveset
MamoswinePowder Snow/Avalanche
RhyperiorSmack Down/Rock Wrecker
GolemRock Throw/Stone Edge
HippowdonIce Fang/Stone Edge

How to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Arlo counters

Pokemon Go Team Rocket leaders: Arlo counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Mawile counters

What's this? Another Pokemon with a long list of resistances? Yeah, you're going to want to use Fire- or Ground-type moves with Mawile, because the Steel-/Fairy-type is resistant to most other types.

PokemonMoveset
MagmortarFire Spin/Fire Punch
EnteiFire Spin/Overheat
HeatranFire Spin/Stone Edge
ChandelureHex/Overheat

Scizor counters

Scizor is a Bug-/Steel-type, so Pokemon veterans will know there's only one type for the job; Fire. Fire-type moves deal double damage, so you just want to throw out the strongest Fire-type Pokemon you have, as long as both the fast and charged move are Fire-type.

PokemonMoveset
BlazikenFire Spin/Blaze Kick
ReshiramFire Fang/Overheat
MoltresFire Spin/Overheat
InfernapeFire Spin/Blast Burn

Moltres counters

Then there's Moltres, the Fire-/Flying-type legendary bird from the first generation. While Moltres is weak to Electric- and Water-type Pokemon, you'll want to use Rock-type moves because they deal double damage.

PokemonMoveset
RhyperiorSmack Down/Stone Edge
GolemRock Throw/Rock Blast
OmastarRock Throw/Rock Slide
RegirockRock Throw/Stone Edge

When you've beaten all three Team Rocket leaders, you can take on Giovanni! Click on the link in the intro at the top of the page for more details on how to take down the Team Rocket boss.

Ford James

One of the resident guide writers around these parts, give me a game and I will write every "how to" I possibly can or die trying. The youngest member of the GamesRadar team, I have an unhealthy addiction to Football Manager, shouting at the TV as Manchester United slowly descend from greatness, and playing Pokemon Go on the bus to and from the office.
