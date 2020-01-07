Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows guide: Research tasks and rewards explained

The Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows special research has been around for a while now, but if you're still struggling to complete it in Pokemon Go, you've come to the right place for help. While the Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation research was all about the arrival of Pokemon Go Team Rocket, Looming in the Shadows requires you to take down the organisation. Battle your way through Rocket Grunts, followed by the team leaders, before eventually finding Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Leader.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows (1/6)

Task Reward Spin 10 Pokestops 500 XP Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts 500 XP Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon 500 XP

Set Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10x Poke Balls, 10x Razz Berries

Easy stuff for the first set of challenges; just spin 10 stops, take down three grunts, then make sure you catch at least one of the shadow Pokemon they leave behind.

Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows (2/6)

Task Reward Spin a Pokestop 5 days in a row 750 XP Purify 15 Shadow Pokemon 750 XP Win 5 raids 750 XP

Set Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 3x Hyper Potions, 3x Revives

Slightly trickier and more cumbersome now, as you need to make sure you get out and about for five consecutive days to hit stops. You also need to catch 15 shadow Pokemon and purify them, so that means you need to defeat 14 more Rocket Grunts. You also need to win five raids, so enlist some pals to help if you're struggling.

Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows (3/6)

Task Reward Use 6 supereffective Charged Attacks in Gym Battles 1,000 XP Win 3 Great League Trainer Battles against another Trainer 1,000 XP Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts 1,000 XP

Set Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 15x Great Balls, 5x Pinap Berries

Make sure you understand your type matchups and you'll be sorted for the first challenge (don't always rely on the game auto-selecting Pokemon for you!) then find another trainer to beat in three Great League battles for the second. Finally, you need to keep beating Rocket Grunts as there are six more to take out here.

Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows (4/6)

Task Reward Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo 1,250 XP Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff 1,250 XP Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra 1,250 XP

Set Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1x Super Rocket Radar, 3x Golden Razz Berries

Now things get interesting. Use the Rocket Radar you've assembled with all of the Pokemon Go Mysterious Components to seek out the three Team GO Rocket Leaders; Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. Defeat each of them in turn and you'll move onto the next stage.

Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows (5/6)

Task Reward Find the Team GO Rocket Boss 2,500 Stardust Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss 1,500 XP Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Set Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 1x Charged TM, 1x Fast TM

Now you need to find Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Leader. Once you defeat him, all three tasks will be complete, and we've got a very handy guide to help you out here: How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows (6/6)

Task Reward [Completed] 2,000 XP [Completed] 2,000 XP [Completed] 2,000 XP

Set Rewards: 20x Ultra Balls, 3x Max Revives, 3x Rare Candies

This final set will already be completed, so reap the rewards and congratulations!

