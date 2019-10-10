Pokemon Go legendaries: Every legendary Pokemon and how to catch them

There's plenty of Pokemon Go legendaries in the game now we've reached the launch of Gen 5, but legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go regularly rotate in and out of the game. Some Pokemon Go legendaries are available through special research, while others are exclusive to raids, and some are even found in the wild. Here's everything you need to know about all of the Pokemon Go legendaries.

The Pokemon Go legendaries available are constantly changing, as more get released and the game progresses. Catching all of the legendary Pokemon is a slow burn because not every single one is available at any one point, but we've got the full list of legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go here so you can work out which ones you still need to catch.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go Community Day | Pokemon Go field research | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go regional Pokemon | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Evolution Items | Pokemon Go Pokedex | How to catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go | How to change team in Pokemon Go | How to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon Go

Complete list of legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has a plethora of legendary Pokemon available, from the original three legendary birds to the Gen 4 legendaries. The caveat is that not all legendary Pokemon are available at any one time. Here's the full list of legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go:

#144 - Articuno - Unavailable

Unavailable #145 - Zapdos - Unavailable

Unavailable #146 - Moltres - Unavailable

Unavailable #150 - Mewtwo

#151 - Mew

#243 - Raikou - Unavailable

Unavailable #244 - Entei - Unavailable

- Unavailable #245 - Suicune - Unavailable

- Unavailable #249 - Lugia - Unavailable

- Unavailable #250 - Ho-Oh - Unavailable

- Unavailable #251 - Celebi

#377 - Regirock - Unavailable

- Unavailable #378 - Regice - Unavailable

- Unavailable #379 - Registeel - Unavailable

- Unavailable #380 - Latias - Unavailable

Unavailable #381 - Latios - Unavailable

- Unavailable #382 - Kyogre - Unavailable

- Unavailable #383 - Groudon - Unavailable

- Unavailable #384 - Rayquaza - Unavailable

Unavailable #386 - Deoxys - Unavailable

Unavailable #480 - Uxie

#481 - Mesprit

#482 - Azelf

#483 - Dialga - Unavailable

- Unavailable #484 - Palkia - Unavailable

Unavailable #485 - Heatran - Unavailable

Unavailable #487 - Giratina

#488 - Cresselia - Unavailable

- Unavailable #808 - Meltan

#809 - Melmetal

Special research legendary Pokemon: Mew, Celebi, and Meltan

Mew was the first legendary Pokemon available via special research, in a quest line called "A Mythical Discovery". This is the only way to obtain Mew, and you can read more on that with our how to catch Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go guide.

Celebi is also now available through the "A Ripple In Time" special research quest. Just like Mew, you need to do a series of potentially lengthy tasks, which we've covered in detail here: how to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go.

Technically, Meltan and its evolution Melmetal are mythical Pokemon instead of legendaries, but for the purposes of this guide, they count as legendaries. We've covered how to catch Meltan in Pokemon Go and Pokemon Let's Go but the basic gist of things is that you either need to transfer a Pokemon from the former to the latter, to receive Meltan in the former, or complete the special research called "Let's GO, Meltan.

Advice for catching Pokemon Go Legendaries

- It’s disappointing but don’t expect to catch on your first Raid. The catch rates differ per Legendary but the odds are not high.

- Increase your odds with curveballs and Golden Razz Berries but only do curveballs if you are definitely sure you can hit it. Don’t waste Poke Balls unnecessarily

- Take friends to not only support the attack but also net you extra Poke Balls. Dependent on your in game relationship status with Pokemon Go friends, you’ll earn more Raid balls and they definitely come in handy.

- Throw your Poke Ball after a Legendary has just done its attack move to make sure they don’t just flick your Poke Ball away.

- If you are having trouble with Raid numbers, try signing up for your local Discord or Facebook Pokemon Go community. There’ll be plenty of people in the same situation and organising Raid groups.

Good luck, trainer!