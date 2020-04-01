Pokemon Go Ultra League best team: The top Pokemon to use in the Battle League

If you're partaking in a spot of PvP, there's a chance you'll be looking for the best Pokemon Go Ultra League team. The battle league in Pokemon Go cycles through the three leagues on a regular basis, so it's important you have the best Pokemon Go Ultra League team possible to keep up with the meta and earn those rewards.

It can be tempting to just throw your highest rated Pokemon into the Pokemon Go Ultra League because after all, the higher CP must mean they're the strongest, right? Unfortunately that's not the case. You need to take into account their IV stats, move selection, type advantages, and other factors that determine just how effective a Pokemon is in the Ultra League meta.

So without further ado, here are some of the best Pokemon to use in the Ultra League, from those you want to open with, the ones who can tank charged attacks, and the insane damage dealers.

Best Pokemon Go Ultra League Pokemon

Registeel

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Steel

Weakness: Fire, Ground, Fighting

While Registeel is a popular choice in Great League, its max CP of 2449 makes it a fantastic choice in Ultra League too. The best move combination for Registeel is Lock On (fast) and Flash Cannon (charged) and since it's a Steel-type Pokemon, it can withstand most other popular Ultra League choices easily. Unfortunately though, it is a legendary Pokemon, so finding enough candy to power it up or even getting one in the first place is tricky if you don't have one already.

Giratina (Origin or Altered)

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Ghost/Dragon

Weakness: Ghost, Dragon, Dark, Ice, Fairy

Giratina has two forms – Origin and Altered – and both are excellent choices for use in Ultra League. Altered tends to be the more popular choice, but since both are Dragon/Ghost-type, both forms of Giratina are equally viable. It will see off most opposing Pokemon as long as there isn't a direct counter to it and honestly, if you don't have a Giratina in your team, you'll struggle to progress in Ultra League. The best fast move is either Shadow Claw or Dragon Claw, followed by Dragon Breath or Ancient Power for the charged move.

Armored Mewtwo

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Psychic

Weakness: Bug, Dark, Ghost

A classic choice here, standard Mewtwo can deal high damage, but its defence stats aren't quite good enough to compete. Armored Mewtwo on the other hand is an absolute tank and if you have Rock Slide as one of its charged moves, you can bait shields due to its quick charge time. On the other hand, Earthquake is a slower charging move that deals more damage, or Psystrike – available exclusively with Armored Mewtwos obtained during the launch of Mewtwo Strikes Back in February 2020 – is a high-damage Psychic-type move. For the fast attack, Confusion is by far the best option.

Swampert

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Water/Ground

Weakness: Grass

Mudkip community day has been and gone – plus the Gen 3 starters have been in the game for ages now – so all avid players should have a healthy collection of Mudkip candy to use on getting a Swampert. Since Swampert is the best Pokemon to use in Ultra League that isn't a legendary, you'll be coming up against it frequently and would be foolish to not include it unless you have the three legendaries mentioned above. Mud Shot isn't a particularly damaging fast attack but it is the quickest energy generator, so is a popular choice. If you got Hydro Cannon during the community day then it's the best choice for the charged move, otherwise go with Earthquake. Sludge Wave can also be considered to counter Grass-type Pokemon.

Snorlax

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Normal

Weakness: Fighting

Normal-type Pokemon usually aren't a great choice because they're not strong against much and are extremely weak to Fighting-types, but the current Ultra League meta thankfully doesn't have any Fighting-type Pokemon in. As you'd expect from Snorlax due to just how damn large it is, it has high defensive stats, and there's one key element that makes it a great choice for Ultra League; Outrage. If you have the Outrage charge move, it is one of the most viable Giratina counters you can use. Combine that with Lick for its fast attack and you've got yourself a beast. If you've got two charge moves, either pick Earthquake or Body Slam for the second.

Togekiss

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Fairy/Flying

Weakness: Rock, Steel, Ice, Electric, Poison

Like Snorlax, Togekiss will rarely face off against a Pokemon strong against it thanks to the current Ultra League meta. As a result, you've got another Pokemon that can deal with Giratina thanks to the Charm fast attack (just don't have Snorlax and Togekiss in the same team), then Ancient Power or Flamethrower are the best charged moves to use against other Pokemon.

Charizard

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Fire/Flying

Weakness: Water, Electric, Rock

Charizard may be a fan favourite Pokemon worldwide, but it hasn't seen too much use in PvP until now. Long time players should have so much Charmander candy they don't know what to do with it all, so spend that on getting the Fire Spin fast move and Overheat charged move. Unless you have Blast Burn from community day that is, because Blast Burn is by far the best option.

Alolan Muk

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Poison/Dark

Weakness: Ground

Somewhat of an unexpected choice here, Alolan Muk is another great Giratina counter. The only caveat is that it's strongly recommended you obtain the Dark Pulse charged move, because it's the strongest Dark-type charged move in the game and the only non-Poison-type charged move Alolan Muk can learn. Go for Snarl as your fast move and you'll get some serious energy gains.

Gyarados

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Water/Flying

Weakness: Electric, Rock

Magikarp may take 400 candy to evolve but thankfully they're everywhere, so if you're one of the few without a Gyarados, it shouldn't take you long. Gyarados is an excellent choice for Ultra League because you will very rarely come up against any Electric-type moves, and Gyarados has a wide array of charge type moves to choose from. Crunch is the quickest charging move and is Dark-type, Outrage is Dragon-type and is excellent against Giratina (but don't run Snorlax with Outrage too!), while Hydro Pump is the most powerful and takes longest to charge, but the Water-type move will see off the likes of Charizard. Dragon Breath is the way forward when it comes to the fast attack.

Venusaur

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Grass

Weakness: Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic

Wrapping up this list is the only Grass-type Pokemon here, Venusaur. It has quite a few weaknesses you may come up against, most notably Fire and Psychic, but is an excellent tech choice to use against Swampert. Vine Whip should be your first choice for the fast attack because it can do serious damage to Water-types quickly, while you have the pick of Frenzy Plant (community day exclusive), Petal Blizzard, or Sludge Bomb for the charged attack. The two former moves are both Grass-types, whereas Sludge Bomb will see off Togekiss, along with any other Grass-types you encounter.