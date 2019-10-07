Pokemon Go shiny list: Every shiny Pokemon you can catch in October 2019

Oddish and family are the latest addition to our Pokemon Go shiny list, meaning there's only a few Pokemon from the first generation that still don't have shiny forms in the game (I'm looking at you, Slowpoke). Niantic has lately been fond of rolling out more regular Pokemon Go shinies one at a time however, so it shouldn't be long until you can catch all original 151 shinies in Pokemon Go. Here's our complete Pokemon Go shiny list, make sure you use CTRL+F to find the specific one you're looking for, and use the pages to navigate between generations.

How to get shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

If you've been playing Pokemon Go for a long time and never stumbled across a shiny, don't be surprised. The Pokemon Go shiny odds are roughly 1 in 450. This means that every time you tap on a Pokemon to catch it in Pokemon Go - if it has a shiny version - there is a 1 in 450 chance it will be shiny.

However, these odds are dramatically increased on Pokemon Go Community Day to 1 in 25. Community Day happens once a month in Pokemon Go, when a specific Pokemon will flood the streets and appear almost everywhere. Along with the other benefits usually found during Community Day, Pokemon Go shinies become much more popular and you'd have to be considerably unlucky to not find a shiny during Community Day.

You won't know if you've found a shiny Pokemon or not until you tap on it and enter the encounter. If the colour change is subtle, you'll also know you've found a shiny if a bunch of sparks fly out from the Pokemon before you throw the first ball. Once you've caught a Pokemon Go shiny, you can search for "shiny" in your list of Pokemon to show you your full Pokemon Go shiny list.

Complete Pokemon Go shiny list

All of the Pokemon on our Pokemon Go shiny list below can be found as shinies in Pokemon Go, including how you obtain them all, as some are exclusive to raids or eggs. Currently, all evolutions cannot be caught as shiny - the only exceptions to this are Pikachu, Nidorina, Nidoqueen, and Alolan Exeggutor.

Shiny Bulbasaur, Shiny Ivysaur, Shiny Venusaur

Shiny Bulbasaur - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Ivysaur - Evolution

Shiny Venusaur - Evolution

Shiny Charmander, Shiny Charmeleon, Shiny Charizard

Shiny Charmander - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Charmeleon - Evolution

Shiny Charizard - Evolution

Shiny Squirtle, Shiny Wartortle, Shiny Blastoise

Shiny Squirtle - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Wartortle - Evolution

Shiny Blastoise - Evolution

Shiny Caterpie, Shiny Metapod, Shiny Butterfree

Shiny Caterpie - Research Encounter, Wild

Shiny Metapod - Evolution

Shiny Butterfree - Evolution

Shiny Pidgey, Shiny Pidgeotto, Shiny Pidgeot

Shiny Pidgey - Wild

Shiny Pidgeotto - Evolution

Shiny Pidgeot - Evolution

Shiny Rattata, Shiny Raticate

Shiny Rattata - Wild

Shiny Raticate - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Rattata, Shiny Alolan Raticate

Shiny Alolan Rattata - Wild

Shiny Alolan Raticate - Evolution

Shiny Ekans, Shiny Arbok

Shiny Ekans - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounter

Shiny Arbok - Evolution

Shiny Pichu, Shiny Pikachu, Shiny Raichu, Shiny Alolan Raichu

Shiny Pichu - Eggs

Shiny Pikachu - Evolution, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Raichu - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Raichu - Raids

Shiny Sandshrew, Shiny Sandslash

Shiny Sandshrew - Wild

Shiny Sandslash - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Sandshrew, Shiny Alolan Sandslash

Shiny Alolan Sandshrew - Wild

Shiny Alolan Sandslash - Evolution

Shiny Nidoran F, Shiny Nidorina, Shiny Nidoqueen

Shiny Nidoran F - Wild

Shiny Nidorina - Evolution

Shiny Nidoqueen - Evolution

Shiny Nidoran M, Shiny Nidorino, Shiny Nidoking

Shiny Nidoran M - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Nidorino - Evolution

Shiny Nidoking - Evolution

Shiny Cleffa, Shiny Clefairy, Shiny Clefable

Shiny Cleffa - Eggs

Shiny Clefairy - Evolution

Shiny Clefable - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Vulpix, Shiny Alolan Ninetales

Shiny Alolan Vulpix - Wild

Shiny Alolan Ninetales - Evolution



Shiny Igglybuff, Shiny Jigglypuff, Shiny Wigglytuff

Shiny Igglybuff - Eggs

Shiny Jigglypuff - Evolution

Shiny Wigglytuff - Evolution

Shiny Zubat, Shiny Golbat, Shiny Crobat

Shiny Zubat - Eggs, Research Encounter, Wild

Shiny Golbat - Evolution

Shiny Crobat - Evolution

Shiny Oddish, Shiny Gloom, Shiny Vileplume, Shiny Bellossom

Shiny Oddish - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Gloom - Evolution

Shiny Vileplume - Evolution

Shiny Bellossom - Evolution

Shiny Diglett, Shiny Dugtrio

Shiny Diglett - Wild

Shiny Dugtrio - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Diglett, Shiny Alolan Dugrio

Shiny Alolan Diglett - Wild

Shiny Alolan Dugtrio - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Meowth, Shiny Alolan Persian

Shiny Alolan Meowth - Eggs

Shiny Alolan Persian - Evolution

Shiny Psyduck, Shiny Golduck

Shiny Psyduck - Wild

Shiny Golduck - Evolution

Shiny Mankey, Shiny Primeape

Shiny Mankey - Wild

Shiny Primeape - Evolution

Shiny Growlithe, Shiny Arcanine

Shiny Growlithe - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Arcanine - Evolution

Shiny Poliwag, Shiny Poliwhirl, Shiny Poliwrath, Shiny Politoed

Shiny Poliwag - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Poliwhirl - Evolution

Shiny Poliwrath - Evolution

Shiny Politoed - Evolution

Shiny Abra, Shiny Kadabra, Shiny Alakazam

Shiny Abra - Research Encounter, Wild

Shiny Kadabra - Evolution

Shiny Alakazam - Evolution

Shiny Machop, Shiny Machoke, Shiny Machamp

Shiny Machop - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Machoke - Evolution

Shiny Machamp - Evolution

Shiny Geodude, Shiny Graveler, Shiny Golem

Shiny Geodude - Wild

Shiny Graveler - Evolution

Shiny Golem - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Geodude, Shiny Alolan Graveler, Shiny Alolan Golem

Shiny Alolan Geodude - Wild

Shiny Alolan Graveler - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Golem - Evolution

Shiny Ponyta, Shiny Rapidash

Shiny Ponyta - Wild

Shiny Rapidash - Evolution

Shiny Magnemite, Shiny Magneton

Shiny Magnemite - Wild

Shiny Magneton - Evolution

Shiny Magnezone - Evolution

Shiny Farfetch'd

Shiny Farfetch'd - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Seel, Shiny Dewgong

Shiny Seel - Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Dewgong - Evolution

Shiny Grimer, Shiny Muk

Shiny Grimer - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Muk - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Grimer, Shiny Alolan Muk

Shiny Alolan Grimer - Wild

Shiny Alolan Muk - Evolution

Shiny Shellder, Shiny Cloyster

Shiny Shellder - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Cloyster - Evolution

Shiny Gastly, Shiny Haunter, Shiny Gengar

Shiny Gastly - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Haunter - Evolution

Shiny Gengar - Evolution

Shiny Onix, Shiny Steelix

Shiny Onix - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Steelix - Evolution

Shiny Drowzee, Shiny Hypno

Shiny Drowzee - Eggs, Raids, Wild

Shiny Hypno - Evolution

Shiny Krabby, Shiny Kingler

Shiny Krabby - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Kingler - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Exeggutor

Shiny Alolan Exeggutor - Wild

Shiny Cubone, Shiny Marowak, Shiny Alolan Marowak

Shiny Cubone - Wild

Shiny Marowak - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Marowak - Raids

Shiny Koffing, Shiny Weezing

Shiny Koffing - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounter

Shiny Weezing - Evolution

Shiny Kangaskhan

Shiny Kangaskhan - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Horsea, Shiny Seadra, Shiny Kingdra

Shiny Horsea - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Seadra - Evolution

Shiny Kingdra - Evolution

Shiny Mr. Mime

Shiny Mr. Mime - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Scyther, Shiny Scizor

Shiny Scyther - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Scizor - Evolution

Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Jynx

Shiny Smoochum - Eggs

Shiny Jynx - Evolution

Shiny Elekid, Shiny Electabuzz, Shiny Electivire

Shiny Elekid - Eggs

Shiny Electabuzz - Evolution

Shiny Electivire - Evolution

Shiny Magby, Shiny Magmar, Shiny Magmortar

Shiny Magby - Eggs

Shiny Magmar - Evolution

Shiny Magmortar - Evolution

Shiny Pinsir

Shiny Pinsir - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Tauros

Shiny Tauros - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Magikarp, Shiny Gyarados

Shiny Magikarp - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Gyarados - Evolution

Shiny Lapras

Shiny Lapras - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Eevee, Shiny Vaporeon, Shiny Jolteon, Shiny Flareon, Shiny Espeon, Shiny Umbreon

Shiny Eevee - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Vaporeon - Evolution

Shiny Jolteon - Evolution

Shiny Flareon - Evolution

Shiny Espeon - Evolution

Shiny Umbreon - Evolution

Shiny Leafeon - Evolution

Shiny Glaceon - Evolution

Shiny Omanyte, Shiny Omastar

Shiny Omanyte - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Omastar - Evolution

Shiny Kabuto, Shiny Kabutops

Shiny Kabuto - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Kabutops - Evolution

Shiny Aerodactyl

Shiny Aerodactyl - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Articuno, Shiny Zapdos, Shiny Moltres

Shiny Articuno - Raids, Research Encounters

Shiny Zapdos - Raids, Research Encounters

Shiny Moltres - Raids, Research Encounters

Shiny Dratini, Shiny Dragonair, Shiny Dragonite

Shiny Dratini - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Dragonair - Evolution

Shiny Dragonite - Evolution