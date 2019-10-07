Pokemon Go shiny list: Every shiny Pokemon you can catch in October 2019

Oddish and family are the latest addition to our Pokemon Go shiny list, meaning there's only a few Pokemon from the first generation that still don't have shiny forms in the game (I'm looking at you, Slowpoke). Niantic has lately been fond of rolling out more regular Pokemon Go shinies one at a time however, so it shouldn't be long until you can catch all original 151 shinies in Pokemon Go. Here's our complete Pokemon Go shiny list, make sure you use CTRL+F to find the specific one you're looking for, and use the pages to navigate between generations.
How to get shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go
If you've been playing Pokemon Go for a long time and never stumbled across a shiny, don't be surprised. The Pokemon Go shiny odds are roughly 1 in 450. This means that every time you tap on a Pokemon to catch it in Pokemon Go - if it has a shiny version - there is a 1 in 450 chance it will be shiny.
However, these odds are dramatically increased on Pokemon Go Community Day to 1 in 25. Community Day happens once a month in Pokemon Go, when a specific Pokemon will flood the streets and appear almost everywhere. Along with the other benefits usually found during Community Day, Pokemon Go shinies become much more popular and you'd have to be considerably unlucky to not find a shiny during Community Day.
You won't know if you've found a shiny Pokemon or not until you tap on it and enter the encounter. If the colour change is subtle, you'll also know you've found a shiny if a bunch of sparks fly out from the Pokemon before you throw the first ball. Once you've caught a Pokemon Go shiny, you can search for "shiny" in your list of Pokemon to show you your full Pokemon Go shiny list.
Complete Pokemon Go shiny list
All of the Pokemon on our Pokemon Go shiny list below can be found as shinies in Pokemon Go, including how you obtain them all, as some are exclusive to raids or eggs. Currently, all evolutions cannot be caught as shiny - the only exceptions to this are Pikachu, Nidorina, Nidoqueen, and Alolan Exeggutor.
Shiny Bulbasaur, Shiny Ivysaur, Shiny Venusaur
Shiny Bulbasaur - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Ivysaur - Evolution
Shiny Venusaur - Evolution
Shiny Charmander, Shiny Charmeleon, Shiny Charizard
Shiny Charmander - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Charmeleon - Evolution
Shiny Charizard - Evolution
Shiny Squirtle, Shiny Wartortle, Shiny Blastoise
Shiny Squirtle - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Wartortle - Evolution
Shiny Blastoise - Evolution
Shiny Caterpie, Shiny Metapod, Shiny Butterfree
Shiny Caterpie - Research Encounter, Wild
Shiny Metapod - Evolution
Shiny Butterfree - Evolution
Shiny Pidgey, Shiny Pidgeotto, Shiny Pidgeot
Shiny Pidgey - Wild
Shiny Pidgeotto - Evolution
Shiny Pidgeot - Evolution
Shiny Rattata, Shiny Raticate
Shiny Rattata - Wild
Shiny Raticate - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Rattata, Shiny Alolan Raticate
Shiny Alolan Rattata - Wild
Shiny Alolan Raticate - Evolution
Shiny Ekans, Shiny Arbok
Shiny Ekans - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounter
Shiny Arbok - Evolution
Shiny Pichu, Shiny Pikachu, Shiny Raichu, Shiny Alolan Raichu
Shiny Pichu - Eggs
Shiny Pikachu - Evolution, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Raichu - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Raichu - Raids
Shiny Sandshrew, Shiny Sandslash
Shiny Sandshrew - Wild
Shiny Sandslash - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Sandshrew, Shiny Alolan Sandslash
Shiny Alolan Sandshrew - Wild
Shiny Alolan Sandslash - Evolution
Shiny Nidoran F, Shiny Nidorina, Shiny Nidoqueen
Shiny Nidoran F - Wild
Shiny Nidorina - Evolution
Shiny Nidoqueen - Evolution
Shiny Nidoran M, Shiny Nidorino, Shiny Nidoking
Shiny Nidoran M - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Nidorino - Evolution
Shiny Nidoking - Evolution
Shiny Cleffa, Shiny Clefairy, Shiny Clefable
Shiny Cleffa - Eggs
Shiny Clefairy - Evolution
Shiny Clefable - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Vulpix, Shiny Alolan Ninetales
Shiny Alolan Vulpix - Wild
Shiny Alolan Ninetales - Evolution
Shiny Igglybuff, Shiny Jigglypuff, Shiny Wigglytuff
Shiny Igglybuff - Eggs
Shiny Jigglypuff - Evolution
Shiny Wigglytuff - Evolution
Shiny Zubat, Shiny Golbat, Shiny Crobat
Shiny Zubat - Eggs, Research Encounter, Wild
Shiny Golbat - Evolution
Shiny Crobat - Evolution
Shiny Oddish, Shiny Gloom, Shiny Vileplume, Shiny Bellossom
Shiny Oddish - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Gloom - Evolution
Shiny Vileplume - Evolution
Shiny Bellossom - Evolution
Shiny Diglett, Shiny Dugtrio
Shiny Diglett - Wild
Shiny Dugtrio - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Diglett, Shiny Alolan Dugrio
Shiny Alolan Diglett - Wild
Shiny Alolan Dugtrio - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Meowth, Shiny Alolan Persian
Shiny Alolan Meowth - Eggs
Shiny Alolan Persian - Evolution
Shiny Psyduck, Shiny Golduck
Shiny Psyduck - Wild
Shiny Golduck - Evolution
Shiny Mankey, Shiny Primeape
Shiny Mankey - Wild
Shiny Primeape - Evolution
Shiny Growlithe, Shiny Arcanine
Shiny Growlithe - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Arcanine - Evolution
Shiny Poliwag, Shiny Poliwhirl, Shiny Poliwrath, Shiny Politoed
Shiny Poliwag - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Poliwhirl - Evolution
Shiny Poliwrath - Evolution
Shiny Politoed - Evolution
Shiny Abra, Shiny Kadabra, Shiny Alakazam
Shiny Abra - Research Encounter, Wild
Shiny Kadabra - Evolution
Shiny Alakazam - Evolution
Shiny Machop, Shiny Machoke, Shiny Machamp
Shiny Machop - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Machoke - Evolution
Shiny Machamp - Evolution
Shiny Geodude, Shiny Graveler, Shiny Golem
Shiny Geodude - Wild
Shiny Graveler - Evolution
Shiny Golem - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Geodude, Shiny Alolan Graveler, Shiny Alolan Golem
Shiny Alolan Geodude - Wild
Shiny Alolan Graveler - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Golem - Evolution
Shiny Ponyta, Shiny Rapidash
Shiny Ponyta - Wild
Shiny Rapidash - Evolution
Shiny Magnemite, Shiny Magneton
Shiny Magnemite - Wild
Shiny Magneton - Evolution
Shiny Magnezone - Evolution
Shiny Farfetch'd
Shiny Farfetch'd - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Seel, Shiny Dewgong
Shiny Seel - Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Dewgong - Evolution
Shiny Grimer, Shiny Muk
Shiny Grimer - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Muk - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Grimer, Shiny Alolan Muk
Shiny Alolan Grimer - Wild
Shiny Alolan Muk - Evolution
Shiny Shellder, Shiny Cloyster
Shiny Shellder - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Cloyster - Evolution
Shiny Gastly, Shiny Haunter, Shiny Gengar
Shiny Gastly - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Haunter - Evolution
Shiny Gengar - Evolution
Shiny Onix, Shiny Steelix
Shiny Onix - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Steelix - Evolution
Shiny Drowzee, Shiny Hypno
Shiny Drowzee - Eggs, Raids, Wild
Shiny Hypno - Evolution
Shiny Krabby, Shiny Kingler
Shiny Krabby - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Kingler - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Exeggutor
Shiny Alolan Exeggutor - Wild
Shiny Cubone, Shiny Marowak, Shiny Alolan Marowak
Shiny Cubone - Wild
Shiny Marowak - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Marowak - Raids
Shiny Koffing, Shiny Weezing
Shiny Koffing - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounter
Shiny Weezing - Evolution
Shiny Kangaskhan
Shiny Kangaskhan - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Horsea, Shiny Seadra, Shiny Kingdra
Shiny Horsea - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Seadra - Evolution
Shiny Kingdra - Evolution
Shiny Mr. Mime
Shiny Mr. Mime - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Scyther, Shiny Scizor
Shiny Scyther - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Scizor - Evolution
Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Jynx
Shiny Smoochum - Eggs
Shiny Jynx - Evolution
Shiny Elekid, Shiny Electabuzz, Shiny Electivire
Shiny Elekid - Eggs
Shiny Electabuzz - Evolution
Shiny Electivire - Evolution
Shiny Magby, Shiny Magmar, Shiny Magmortar
Shiny Magby - Eggs
Shiny Magmar - Evolution
Shiny Magmortar - Evolution
Shiny Pinsir
Shiny Pinsir - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Tauros
Shiny Tauros - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Magikarp, Shiny Gyarados
Shiny Magikarp - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Gyarados - Evolution
Shiny Lapras
Shiny Lapras - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Eevee, Shiny Vaporeon, Shiny Jolteon, Shiny Flareon, Shiny Espeon, Shiny Umbreon
Shiny Eevee - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Vaporeon - Evolution
Shiny Jolteon - Evolution
Shiny Flareon - Evolution
Shiny Espeon - Evolution
Shiny Umbreon - Evolution
Shiny Leafeon - Evolution
Shiny Glaceon - Evolution
Shiny Omanyte, Shiny Omastar
Shiny Omanyte - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Omastar - Evolution
Shiny Kabuto, Shiny Kabutops
Shiny Kabuto - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Kabutops - Evolution
Shiny Aerodactyl
Shiny Aerodactyl - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Articuno, Shiny Zapdos, Shiny Moltres
Shiny Articuno - Raids, Research Encounters
Shiny Zapdos - Raids, Research Encounters
Shiny Moltres - Raids, Research Encounters
Shiny Dratini, Shiny Dragonair, Shiny Dragonite
Shiny Dratini - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Dragonair - Evolution
Shiny Dragonite - Evolution