Popular

Pokemon Go shiny list: Every shiny Pokemon you can catch in October 2019

By

All the Pokemon Go shinies as of October 2019 and how to catch shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go Shiny Pokemon Go - Gyrados

Oddish and family are the latest addition to our Pokemon Go shiny list, meaning there's only a few Pokemon from the first generation that still don't have shiny forms in the game (I'm looking at you, Slowpoke). Niantic has lately been fond of rolling out more regular Pokemon Go shinies one at a time however, so it shouldn't be long until you can catch all original 151 shinies in Pokemon Go. Here's our complete Pokemon Go shiny list, make sure you use CTRL+F to find the specific one you're looking for, and use the pages to navigate between generations.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Community Day | Pokemon Go field research | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go regional Pokemon | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Legendaries | Pokemon Go Evolution Items | Pokemon Go Pokedex | How to catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | How to catch Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go | How to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go | How to get Jirachi in Pokemon Go | How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go | How to catch Meltan in Pokemon Go | How to change team in Pokemon Go | How to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | How to purify shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Jump Start research

 How to get shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Shiny Pokemon Go - Wailord

If you've been playing Pokemon Go for a long time and never stumbled across a shiny, don't be surprised. The Pokemon Go shiny odds are roughly 1 in 450. This means that every time you tap on a Pokemon to catch it in Pokemon Go - if it has a shiny version - there is a 1 in 450 chance it will be shiny.

However, these odds are dramatically increased on Pokemon Go Community Day to 1 in 25. Community Day happens once a month in Pokemon Go, when a specific Pokemon will flood the streets and appear almost everywhere. Along with the other benefits usually found during Community Day, Pokemon Go shinies become much more popular and you'd have to be considerably unlucky to not find a shiny during Community Day.

You won't know if you've found a shiny Pokemon or not until you tap on it and enter the encounter. If the colour change is subtle, you'll also know you've found a shiny if a bunch of sparks fly out from the Pokemon before you throw the first ball. Once you've caught a Pokemon Go shiny, you can search for "shiny" in your list of Pokemon to show you your full Pokemon Go shiny list.

Pokemon Go Shiny Pokemon Go - Aron

Complete Pokemon Go shiny list

Pokemon Go Shiny Pokemon Go - Squirtle

All of the Pokemon on our Pokemon Go shiny list below can be found as shinies in Pokemon Go, including how you obtain them all, as some are exclusive to raids or eggs. Currently, all evolutions cannot be caught as shiny - the only exceptions to this are Pikachu, Nidorina, Nidoqueen, and Alolan Exeggutor.

Shiny Bulbasaur, Shiny Ivysaur, Shiny Venusaur

Shiny Bulbasaur - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Ivysaur - Evolution
Shiny Venusaur - Evolution

Shiny Charmander, Shiny Charmeleon, Shiny Charizard

Shiny Charmander, Shiny Charmeleon, Shiny Charizard

Shiny Charmander - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Charmeleon - Evolution
Shiny Charizard - Evolution

Shiny Squirtle, Shiny Wartortle, Shiny Blastoise

Shiny Squirtle, Shiny Wartortle, Shiny Blastoise

Shiny Squirtle - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Wartortle - Evolution
Shiny Blastoise - Evolution

Shiny Caterpie, Shiny Metapod, Shiny Butterfree

Shiny Caterpie, Shiny Metapod, Shiny Butterfree

Shiny Caterpie - Research Encounter, Wild
Shiny Metapod - Evolution
Shiny Butterfree - Evolution

Shiny Pidgey, Shiny Pidgeotto, Shiny Pidgeot

Shiny Pidgey, Shiny Pidgeotto, Shiny Pidgeot

Shiny Pidgey - Wild
Shiny Pidgeotto - Evolution
Shiny Pidgeot - Evolution

Shiny Rattata, Shiny Raticate

Shiny Rattata, Shiny Raticate

Shiny Rattata - Wild
Shiny Raticate - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Rattata, Shiny Alolan Raticate

Shiny Alolan Rattata, Shiny Alolan Raticate

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Alolan Rattata - Wild
Shiny Alolan Raticate - Evolution

Shiny Ekans, Shiny Arbok

Shiny Ekans, Shiny Arbok

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Ekans - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounter
Shiny Arbok - Evolution

Shiny Pichu, Shiny Pikachu, Shiny Raichu, Shiny Alolan Raichu

Shiny Pichu, Shiny Pikachu, Shiny Raichu, Shiny Alolan Raichu

Shiny Pichu - Eggs
Shiny Pikachu - Evolution, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Raichu - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Raichu - Raids

Shiny Sandshrew, Shiny Sandslash

Shiny Sandshrew, Shiny Sandslash

Shiny Sandshrew - Wild
Shiny Sandslash - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Sandshrew, Shiny Alolan Sandslash

Shiny Alolan Sandshrew. Shiny Alolan Sandslash

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Alolan Sandshrew - Wild
Shiny Alolan Sandslash - Evolution

Shiny Nidoran F, Shiny Nidorina, Shiny Nidoqueen

Shiny Nidoran F, Shiny Nidorina, Shiny Nidoqueen

Shiny Nidoran F - Wild
Shiny Nidorina - Evolution
Shiny Nidoqueen - Evolution

Shiny Nidoran M, Shiny Nidorino, Shiny Nidoking

Shiny Nidoran M, Shiny Nidorino, Shiny Nidoking

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Nidoran M - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Nidorino - Evolution
Shiny Nidoking - Evolution

Shiny Cleffa, Shiny Clefairy, Shiny Clefable

Shiny Cleffa, Shiny Clefairy, Shiny Clefable

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Cleffa - Eggs
Shiny Clefairy - Evolution
Shiny Clefable - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Vulpix, Shiny Alolan Ninetales

Shiny Alolan Vulpix, Shiny Alolan Ninetales

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Alolan Vulpix - Wild
Shiny Alolan Ninetales - Evolution

Shiny Igglybuff, Shiny Jigglypuff, Shiny Wigglytuff

Shiny Igglybuff, Shiny Jigglypuff, Shiny Wigglytuff

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Igglybuff - Eggs
Shiny Jigglypuff - Evolution
Shiny Wigglytuff - Evolution

Shiny Zubat, Shiny Golbat, Shiny Crobat

Shiny Zubat, Shiny Golbat, Shiny Crobat

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Zubat - Eggs, Research Encounter, Wild
Shiny Golbat - Evolution
Shiny Crobat - Evolution

Shiny Oddish, Shiny Gloom, Shiny Vileplume, Shiny Bellossom

Shiny Oddish, Shiny Gloom, Shiny Vileplume, Shiny Bellossom

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Oddish - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Gloom - Evolution
Shiny Vileplume - Evolution
Shiny Bellossom - Evolution

Shiny Diglett, Shiny Dugtrio

Shiny Diglett, Shiny Dugtrio

Shiny Diglett - Wild
Shiny Dugtrio - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Diglett, Shiny Alolan Dugrio

Shiny Alolan Diglett, Shiny Alolan Dugtrio

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Alolan Diglett - Wild
Shiny Alolan Dugtrio - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Meowth, Shiny Alolan Persian

Shiny Alolan Meowth, Shiny Alolan Persian

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Alolan Meowth - Eggs
Shiny Alolan Persian - Evolution

Shiny Psyduck, Shiny Golduck

Shiny Psyduck, Shiny Golduck

Shiny Psyduck - Wild
Shiny Golduck - Evolution

Shiny Mankey, Shiny Primeape

Shiny Mankey, Shiny Primeape

Shiny Mankey - Wild
Shiny Primeape - Evolution

Shiny Growlithe, Shiny Arcanine

Shiny Growlithe, Shiny Arcanine

Shiny Growlithe - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Arcanine - Evolution

Shiny Poliwag, Shiny Poliwhirl, Shiny Poliwrath, Shiny Politoed

Shiny Poliwag, Shiny Poliwhirl, Shiny Poliwrath, Shiny Politoed

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Poliwag - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Poliwhirl - Evolution
Shiny Poliwrath - Evolution
Shiny Politoed - Evolution

Shiny Abra, Shiny Kadabra, Shiny Alakazam

Shiny Abra, Shiny Kadabra, Shiny Alakazam

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Abra - Research Encounter, Wild
Shiny Kadabra - Evolution
Shiny Alakazam - Evolution

Shiny Machop, Shiny Machoke, Shiny Machamp

Shiny Machop, Shiny Machoke, Shiny Machamp

Shiny Machop - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Machoke - Evolution
Shiny Machamp - Evolution

Shiny Geodude, Shiny Graveler, Shiny Golem

Shiny Geodude, Shiny Graveler, Shiny Golem

Shiny Geodude - Wild
Shiny Graveler - Evolution
Shiny Golem - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Geodude, Shiny Alolan Graveler, Shiny Alolan Golem

Shiny Alolan Geodude, Shiny Alolan Graveler, Shiny Alolan Golem

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Alolan Geodude - Wild
Shiny Alolan Graveler - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Golem - Evolution

Shiny Ponyta, Shiny Rapidash

Shiny Ponyta, Shiny Rapidash

Shiny Ponyta - Wild
Shiny Rapidash - Evolution

Shiny Magnemite, Shiny Magneton

Pokemon Go - Shiny Magnemite, Shiny Magneton, Shiny Magnezone

Shiny Magnemite - Wild
Shiny Magneton - Evolution
Shiny Magnezone - Evolution

Shiny Farfetch'd

Shiny Farfetch'd

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Farfetch'd - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Seel, Shiny Dewgong

Pokemon Go - Shiny Seel, Shiny Dewgong

Shiny Seel - Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Dewgong - Evolution

Shiny Grimer, Shiny Muk

Shiny Grimer, Shiny Muk

Shiny Grimer - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Muk - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Grimer, Shiny Alolan Muk

Shiny Alolan Grimer, Shiny Alolan Muk

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Alolan Grimer - Wild
Shiny Alolan Muk - Evolution

Shiny Shellder, Shiny Cloyster

Shiny Shellder, Shiny Cloyster

Shiny Shellder - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Cloyster - Evolution

Shiny Gastly, Shiny Haunter, Shiny Gengar

Shiny Gastly, Shiny Haunter, Shiny Gengar

Shiny Gastly - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Haunter - Evolution
Shiny Gengar - Evolution

Shiny Onix, Shiny Steelix

Pokemon Go - Shiny Onix, Shiny Steelix

Shiny Onix - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Steelix - Evolution

Shiny Drowzee, Shiny Hypno

Shiny Drowzee, Shiny Hypno

Shiny Drowzee - Eggs, Raids, Wild
Shiny Hypno - Evolution

Shiny Krabby, Shiny Kingler

Shiny Krabby, Shiny Kingler

Shiny Krabby - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Kingler - Evolution

Shiny Alolan Exeggutor

Shiny Alolan Exeggutor

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Alolan Exeggutor - Wild

Shiny Cubone, Shiny Marowak, Shiny Alolan Marowak

Shiny Cubone, Shiny Marowak, Shiny Alolan Marowak

Shiny Cubone - Wild
Shiny Marowak - Evolution
Shiny Alolan Marowak - Raids

Shiny Koffing, Shiny Weezing

Shiny Koffing, Shiny Weezing

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Koffing - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounter
Shiny Weezing - Evolution

Shiny Kangaskhan

Shiny Kangaskhan

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Kangaskhan - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Horsea, Shiny Seadra, Shiny Kingdra

Shiny Horsea, Shiny Seadra, Shiny Kingdra

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Horsea - Eggs, Wild
Shiny Seadra - Evolution
Shiny Kingdra - Evolution

Shiny Mr. Mime

Shiny Mr. Mime

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Mr. Mime - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Scyther, Shiny Scizor

Shiny Scyther, Shiny Scizor

Shiny Scyther - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Scizor - Evolution

Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Jynx

Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Jynx

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Smoochum - Eggs
Shiny Jynx - Evolution

Shiny Elekid, Shiny Electabuzz, Shiny Electivire

Shiny Elekid - Eggs
Shiny Electabuzz - Evolution
Shiny Electivire - Evolution

Shiny Magby, Shiny Magmar, Shiny Magmortar

Shiny Magby, Shiny Magmar, Shiny Magmortar

Shiny Magby - Eggs
Shiny Magmar - Evolution
Shiny Magmortar - Evolution

Shiny Pinsir

Shiny Pinsir

Shiny Pinsir - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Tauros

Shiny Tauros

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Tauros - Eggs, Wild

Shiny Magikarp, Shiny Gyarados

Shiny Magikarp, Shiny Gyarados

Shiny Magikarp - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Gyarados - Evolution

Shiny Lapras

Shiny Lapras

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Lapras - Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Eevee, Shiny Vaporeon, Shiny Jolteon, Shiny Flareon, Shiny Espeon, Shiny Umbreon

Pokemon Go - Shiny Eevee, Shiny Vapoeron, Shiny Jolteon, Shiny Flareon, Shiny Espeon, Shiny Umbreon, Shiny Leafeon, Shiny Glaceon

Shiny Eevee - Eggs, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Vaporeon - Evolution
Shiny Jolteon - Evolution
Shiny Flareon - Evolution
Shiny Espeon - Evolution
Shiny Umbreon - Evolution
Shiny Leafeon - Evolution
Shiny Glaceon - Evolution

Shiny Omanyte, Shiny Omastar

Shiny Omanyte, Shiny Omastar

Shiny Omanyte - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Omastar - Evolution

Shiny Kabuto, Shiny Kabutops

Shiny Kabuto, Shiny Kabutops

Shiny Kabuto - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Kabutops - Evolution

Shiny Aerodactyl

Shiny Aerodactyl

Shiny Aerodactyl - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild

Shiny Articuno, Shiny Zapdos, Shiny Moltres

Shiny Articuno, Shiny Zapdos, Shiny Moltres

Shiny Articuno - Raids, Research Encounters
Shiny Zapdos - Raids, Research Encounters
Shiny Moltres - Raids, Research Encounters

Shiny Dratini, Shiny Dragonair, Shiny Dragonite

Shiny Dratini, Shiny Dragonair, Shiny Dragonite

Shiny Dratini - Eggs, Raids, Research Encounters, Wild
Shiny Dragonair - Evolution
Shiny Dragonite - Evolution

See comments