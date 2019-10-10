Pokemon Go regionals: Every regional Pokemon including Gen 5

One huge limitation to players completing their Pokedex is how a number of Pokemon are Pokemon Go regionals. What this means is that they only appear in certain regions of the real world, so as you'd expect, they can be rather tricky for some players to obtain without flying all over the world. As nice as that would be for Pokemon Go, it's not exactly feasible for most. Here are all of the Pokemon Go regionals in the game as of October 2019. When more Pokemon Go regionals are released, this guide will be updated.

Regional Pokemon Go trading costs

So maybe you aren’t planning on travelling any time soon but your friend has just got back from a round the world trip. The excellent news is that you can absolutely trade regional exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Go. Here’s how much stardust each trade will cost.

Good friend - 20,000 stardust

- 20,000 stardust Great friend - 16,000 stardust

- 16,000 stardust Ultra friend - 1600 stardust

- 1600 stardust Best friend - 800 stardust.

Of course, this does depend on your friendship level to add each others friend codes and share that first gift. As you can see, it absolutely pays to be Ultra or Best friends so holding onto the Pokemon a little longer and building your friendship will definitely save you some stardust.

Catching region exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Before we get into the specifics, it’s worth noting that regional exclusives in Pokemon Go can arrive on lures and incense, so if you are only going to be in one place and can’t keep an eye on your ‘nearby’ options, consider cracking one or both of these to maximise your chances.

As ever, to increase your chances of catching without anything fleeing, use Razz Berries and Golden Razz Berries, and make sure you are using curveballs and aiming for the smallest possible bullseye. Your Pokedex will thank you.

Gen 1: How to catch Tauros, Mr Mime, Kangaskhan, and Farfetch’d in Pokemon Go

Tauros - North America

- North America Mr Mime - Europe

- Europe Kangaskhan - Australia

- Australia Farfetch’d - Asia

Gen 2: How to catch Heracross and Corsola in Pokemon Go

Heracross - Central/South America

- Central/South America Corsola - The Tropics along the equator

Gen 3: How to catch Torkoal, Zangoose, Seviper, Solrock, Lunatone, Relicanth, Illumise, Volbeat, and Tropius in Pokemon Go

Torkoal - India/South Asia

- India/South Asia Zangoose - Currently Europe, Asia, and Australia

- Currently Europe, Asia, and Australia Seviper - Currently North America, South America, and Africa

- Currently North America, South America, and Africa Solrock - Currently North America, South America, and Africa

- Currently North America, South America, and Africa Lunatone - Currently Europe, Asia and Australia

- Currently Europe, Asia and Australia Relicanth - New Zealand and surrounding areas

- New Zealand and surrounding areas Illumise - Currently North America, South America, and Africa

- Currently North America, South America, and Africa Volbeat - Currently Europe, Asia, and Australia

- Currently Europe, Asia, and Australia Tropius - Africa

Gen 4: How to catch Pachirisu, Carnivine and Chatot in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pachirisu - Alaska/Canada/Russia

- Alaska/Canada/Russia Shellos - Blue variant found east of the Meridian Line, Pink variant found west

- Blue variant found east of the Meridian Line, Pink variant found west Chatot - Southern Hemisphere

- Southern Hemisphere Carnivine - Southeast U.S

- Southeast U.S Uxie - North & South America, and Greenland

- North & South America, and Greenland Mesprit - Europe, Middle-East, Africa, and India

- Europe, Middle-East, Africa, and India Azelf - Asia Pacific

Gen 5: How to catch Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Heatmor, and Durant in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pansage – Asia Pacific

– Asia Pacific Pansear – Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India

– Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India Panpour – Americas and Greenland

– Americas and Greenland Heatmor – Western hemisphere

– Western hemisphere Durant – Eastern hemisphere

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Community Day | Pokemon Go field research | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go regional Pokemon | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Legendaries | Pokemon Go Evolution Items | Pokemon Go Pokedex | How to catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | How to catch Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go | How to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go | How to get Jirachi in Pokemon Go | How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go | How to catch Meltan in Pokemon Go | How to change team in Pokemon Go | How to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | How to purify shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Jump Start research