Over 75k Days Gone fans sign a petition to convince Sony to "approve" a sequel

Almost 80,000 Days Gone fans have signed a petition demanding a sequel to the zombie game.

The petition – which can be found on Change.org – was set up shortly after claims that a sequel pitch had been shot down by Sony management due to the prolonged development period of the original game.

"There's millions of people who want Sony PlayStation to approve Days Gone 2. And I want all the fans to sign this petition," implores the petition organizer, who has secured over 75,000 signatures thus far.

"They can't just pull the plug on such an amazing game that ended with a cliff hanger."

In just a couple of weeks the petition has picked up significant momentum and now hopes to collect 150,000 signatures as proof that fans will support a sequel (thanks, GGRecon ).

ICYMI, Days Gone's lead designer Eric Jensen has thanked fans for playing Bend Studio's zombie game no matter how much money they spent on it.

In a recent tweet, Bend Studio designer Jensen sent out a heartfelt message to those who played Days Gone. "I appreciate you," Jensen writes, "thank you for playing our game." The replies to Jensen's tweet are full of Days Gone players thanking the lead designer for his remarks.

This follows former Days Gone writer and director John Garvin's contentious comments late last week. Speaking on a podcast hosted by former God of War director David Jaffe, Garvin remarked that players shouldn't complain if a game doesn't get a sequel if they "didn't buy it at full f*cking price ".