How to watch Nomadland for free online - stream the Best Picture Oscar winner today

After winning the Best Picture Academy Award at the Oscars last night we're here to tell you how to watch Nomadland online for free right now. The movie didn't stop with Best Picture though as it also picked up the Best Director Award for Chloé Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

Nomadland follows Fern in the wake of the Great Recession. Widowed with no job to speak of, Fern sells her belongings, buys a van, and sets off on a journey around the American West. Becoming a modern-day Nomad, Fern befriends fellow nomads along the way, learning basic survival skills and how to be self-sufficient in her new way of life.

Proving a coming-of-age story needn't only belong in adolescence, in many ways Fern is reborn, finding purpose and community in a world that has otherwise only taken from her.

US viewers by far have the best option as you can actually watch the film for free by signing up to a free trial over at Hulu. New subscribers get a whole month of access for nothing and you're free to cancel before the trial comes to end if you don't want to become a paying customer. If you want to keep it, prices start at just $5.99 a month.

Loaded with fantastic content including Hulu Originals like Little Fires Everywhere and The Handmaid's Tale, Nomadland is another fierce female lead story to enjoy with your Hulu subscription. Directed by Chloé Zhao, admittedly it's not often that female directors get a look in, especially when it comes to that coveted Best Picture award

If you don't live in the US, we've listed some other options further down the page on how to watch Nomadland online.

Watch Nomadland - US

Watch Nomadland elsewhere

Disney Plus | £7.99 a month

Well, this is pretty good timing. Nomadland is coming to Disney Plus very, very soon. April 30 actually, so there's not long to wait at all now. This is currently the only option, as it's not even available in the UK as one of those pricey VoD online rentals that we've seen go for around £15-£20.

Disney Plus | $11.99 a month

Nomadland is showing on Disney Plus right now in Canada. $11.99 for a month of the service (there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial) is super cheap compared to a cinema ticket and there's plenty more content to enjoy on the streaming service too.

