How to watch The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 online for free: stream the first three episodes now

We can tell you how to watch The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 online right now. The first three episodes all launched at once today for a triple-whammy debut to get the new season rolling. The remaining seven episodes will arrive week by week.

And there's a way to watch most of The Handmaid's Tale season 4 for free. That's because new Hulu subscribers in the US can take advantage of the one-month free trial which will last you through most of the new season. Sure you could wait a few weeks and watch the whole lot for free, but at a mere $5.99 a month it's not much to catch the rest later if you want to start watching today, plus there's plenty more to watch on the service, including the first three seasons in full. A Hulu sub will also let you watch Nomadland for free if you want to see the new Best Picture winner.

Watch Handmaid's Tale for free: on Hulu

Living outside the US? There are no confirmed dates for the new season, but we can tell you how to catch up on the first three seasons while we await confirmation.

The show first aired in 2017, an adaptation of the critically acclaimed 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood. Elisabeth Moss, who made her name as Peggy in Mad Men, plays Offred. She's a handmaiden, one of the few fertile women left in the land of Gilead and so forced to act as a surrogate for a high-ranking government official. As the series progresses, we learn who she was before the regime brought about its terrible and oppressive new rules regarding gender, sexuality and freedom, and see the seeds of rebellion blossom within her.

It doesn't matter whether you've read the books or not, because the first series is a faithful and electrifying ride through the stories, and the follow-up seasons have shown no signs of letting up. So step right up, and check the information below to find out how to watch The Handmaid's Tale online.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale online - USA

Hulu | FREE for a month, then $5.99 a month

The first three seasons of The Handmaid's Tale are now available on Hulu to binge through if you want to start from the beginning. Otherwise, Season 4 is underway with three episodes arriving on day one. Hulu is free for the first month and $5.99 thereafter and you can leave anytime. The ad-free version is $11.99 a month and you can upgrade or downgrade at will.View Deal

If you'd like to learn more about what you get on Hulu, be sure to take a look at our guide to the latest Hulu prices and bundles. We've also listed the latest updates on HBO Max prices, along with Peacock TV costs and Paramount Plus prices.

Stream The Handmaid's Tale - Canada

Crave | $9.99 per month

You can't access Hulu in Canada, so to find The Handmaid's Tale you'll need to sign up to Crave. The good news is that the service has all three seasons, and lots more besides. That includes shows from HBO, Showtime, and more. Crave is $9.99 per month plus tax, or you can often save by signing up for longer periods. Check out the latest deals on the site.View Deal

Watch The Handmaid's Tale - UK

Amazon Prime Video (seasons 1-3) | £7.99 per month

Season 4: TBC

The Handmaid's Tale certainly hops around between streaming services. As things stand today though, seasons 1-3 are on Prime Video. We expect Channel 4 will be the first place to get season 4, but possibly later than the US debut as it hasn't announced its plans despite the imminent US launch.

View Deal

Stream The Handmaid's Tale - Australia