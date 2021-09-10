God of War Ragnarok: Everything we know so far about the PS5 sequel

God of War Ragnarok - yes, that was the name all along - was the big finale of the PlayStation September showcase, giving us a meaty trailer packed with friends, foes, Daddy Kratos, and an Atreus that has been through a serious growth spurt.

The trailer gave us plenty of new details about the game, including new characters and plenty of potential plot points to mull over. For all that information, the release date, and everything else we know, keep reading.

God of War 2 teaser trailer

God of War 2 made its debut at last year's PS5 showcase with a brief and cryptic teaser trailer. We don't actually see any footage of the game; just a Norse symbol and the confirmation that "Ragnarok is coming." You can also hear Kratos in the background warning Atreus as well as us unsuspecting viewers that we "must prepare" ourselves.

Sony Santa Monica and PlayStation Studios recently announced that God of War 2 has been delayed to 2022. As mentioned earlier, this wasn't a huge surprise. The fact that we haven't seen any gameplay, cinematics, story details, or even a proper trailer halfway into 2021 meant a delay was inevitable.

Is God of War 2 PS5 exclusive?

No, God of War 2 isn't a PS5 exclusive, but it is PlayStation exclusive. In an interview on the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirmed that the next God of War game is releasing on PS4 as well as PS5, making it a cross-gen release.

"Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that," Hulst said. "And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them."

What the games are saying

***Warning, major spoilers lie ahead***

Seriously, spoilers. At the end of 2018's God of War Kratos and Atreus discover that Faye, AKA Mrs Kratos, was actually a giant called Laufey, making Atreus half god and half giant, and with another name: Loki. Yes, that Loki, the one from Norse mythology who is often portrayed as a trickster, sometimes with shapeshifting abilities. God of War played pretty fast and loose with Norse mythology but could offer some hints as to what's to come.

Once that big revelation is out of the way, we're told Fimbulwinter is coming. If you skipped your Norse mythology class – shame on you – then know that this is a three-year 'great winter' that proceeds Ragnarok, the Norse apocalypse.

Post credits, there's a second ending when you return home and, there, Thor appears 'several years later'. It's a brief tease, ending after Kratos asks him what he wants. It could be that Thor wants revenge for that whole Kratos 'killing his sons' thing, or, he might want his help stopping Ragnarok.

What we’re saying

At times God of War felt like a very personal project about fatherhood, and it feels very likely that a sequel would continue to explore that dynamic between Kratos and Atreus, even as both struggle to come to terms with his newfound potential. How will Kratos, so used to being the powerful protector, react now that his son could potentially be even more powerful? Could the conflict this raises between father and son somehow bring about the Ragnarok, referenced in God of War and that PS4 theme? Or will the two find a way to work together, combining their might to battle any threats that come their way?

Whatever happens, we can be certain that there will be huge new enemies to fight, new combat techniques to master, and a huge, beating dad heart at the center of it all. We can't bloody wait.

What would you like to see in a God of War sequel on PS5? Let us know on Twitter @GamesRadar or in the comments below.