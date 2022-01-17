Get one of our favorite PS5 headsets for its lowest ever price right now

If you've been on the hunt for one of the best PS5 headsets to boost and enhance your setup in 2022, then this is it: you can get the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 for its lowest ever price right now of $129.95 at Amazon.

Not only is this a top headset for PS5, but it's also one of the best PS5 wireless headsets money can buy right now too, so upgrade your wireless audio or cut the cords now with this excellent PS5 headset deal. And even though the discount is not massive, it really is a deal too. We can't emphasize the importance and opportunity of getting this premium PS5 headset for its lowest ever price.

If you're looking for cross-platform and cross-generation flexibility, too, then the Stealth 700 Gen 2 has you covered as it can also be deployed as one of the best PS4 headsets, and best PC headsets for gaming.

Turtle Beach is known to make some of the best wireless gaming headsets and best gaming headsets outright and the Gen 2 variations of the Stealth 700 - and Stealth 600, for that matter - carry on that tradition and reputation. To elaborate, Alyssa, in her full Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 review, said: "If you're in the market for an upper-mid-range headset, this one is worth it. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 absolutely exceeds expectations set by its predecessor...It's sleek, bold, and comfortable as all hell, with a great sound that holds up even when I cheekily listen to Lady Gaga during a matchmaking queue."

Today's best PS5 headset deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 | PS5, PS4, PC | $150 $129.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the premium PS5 headset's lowest ever price so don't hesitate if you've been keeping your eye on this one - or if you've stumbled across it and want to upgrade your game audio. One of the absolute best headsets for PS5 right now.



However, if your budget can't stretch to the 700, then the 600 Gen 2 is still an awesome headset and is available for its usual price at Amazon right now. This one still gets you a top PS5 headset and it won't break the three-figure mark. Nice.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 | PS5, PS4, PC | $99.95 at Amazon

The baby brother of the 700, the 600 also got a Gen 2 refresh alongside the more premium headset and makes for an excellent wireless option that won't break the bank, but will still get you awesome Turtle Beach-quality audio for PS5, PS4, and PC for less than $100.



More of today's best PS5 gaming headset deals

If you're after more PS5 gaming headsets at some of the lowest prices around, then there are plenty more options to choose from below.

Looking for more PS5 setup-enhancing tech? Check out the best PS5 SSDs, and our guide to the best TV for PS5 too.