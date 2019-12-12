How to watch The Game Awards 2019: Catch the show right here at 5:30 PST

You'll need to know how to watch The Game Awards if you want to see a bunch of new trailers, some big musical performances, and maybe even a few awards being passed out. The annual event is set to begin on Thursday, December 12 at 5:30 PST / 8:30 EST (or December 13 at 1:30 am if you're planning to stay up for it in the UK). You can catch the entire event right here, and once the stream goes live it will be a flurry of announcements, presentations, and shiny metal trophies.

We already know that Sony plans to show a new trailer for Ghost of Tsushima during the award ceremony, after it capped off its State of Play presentation earlier this week with a minute-long teaser for the video . Epic Games has confirmed that it will have a "special announcement" to share about Fortnite during the awards, and you can expect plenty more surprises. Remember that time we got a sort-of trailer for Dragon Age 4 out of nowhere at The Game Awards 2018? Yeah, stuff like that.

Beyond new announcements, The Game Awards always has a few cool moments for the games industry. Last year saw leaders from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox share the stage in a rare moment of cross-platform celebration. Though Reggie Fils-Aime has since retired from his position at the head of Nintendo of America, he'll still take the stage as a presenter during the event. Also, Steph Curry will be there, so that's cool.

The show will include musical performances by Green Day and CHVRCHES, both of whom will probably play some of their music from Death Stranding as Hideo Kojima claps along excitedly. I'm kidding, Green Day doesn't have any music in Death Stranding. The rest could still happen though.