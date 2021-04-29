Fortnite Week 7 quests - how to take care of all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 7

The Fortnite Week 7 quests have arrived, and it turns out they're all quite lowkey on the grand scheme of things. Three of these Fortnite quests simply revolve around eliminating an enemy with a Makeshift, Primal, and Mechanical weapon in turn, then you'll also need to tag weapons of different rarities. Away from the different guns, you'll have to collect some meat or spicy peppers, forage for some food items to chow down, and go on a dinosaur hunt in Fortnite to complete the set. If you're not sure how to go about any of these tasks, don't worry as we've got you covered with our full guide to the Fortnite Week 7 quests.

Fortnite Week 7 quests Season 6

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Makeshift weapon elimination (1)

Primal weapon elimination (1)

Mechanical weapon elimination (1)

Mark weapons of different rarity (1)

Collect meat or peppers (5)

Consume Foraged items (3)

Hunt Raptors (2)

If you feel like you'd benefit from receiving some extra pointers on any of this week's assignments, then here's some additional information for all of the Fortnite Week 7 quests in Season 6:

Makeshift weapon elimination

Primal weapon elimination

Mechanical weapon elimination

All of these quests involve finding or using Fortnite crafting to create the specific type of weapon, then getting an elimination with it. If you play Team Rumble mode you should be able to find an array of Makeshift, Primal, and Mechanical weapons to pick up, with the added bonus of holding on to them if you get eliminated before you've taken out an opponent with the required weapon.

Mark weapons of different rarity

To mark a weapon, you just need to look or aim directly at it then tap left on the d-pad, which tags it for anyone else on your team.

Collect meat or peppers

Meat is obtained by hunting wildlife, as animals drop this ration when you eliminate them. If you're looking for peppers instead, you'll need to search Noms Boxes and hope for a random drop – Catty Corner is the best location for these, though you'll find them in many stores and homes.

Consume Foraged items

Fortnite foraged items can be found all over the island, and these fruits and vegetables are used to boost your health or shields. Remember you need to consume the items for them to count, rather than just gathering them.

Hunt Raptors

Fortnite raptors tend to prowl around in pairs, and will attack aggressively once they've seen you, so make sure you're armed with some decent weaponry that'll quickly take them down before you go hunting.

