Fortnite Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels locations: Where to visit them all

Heading to different locations to tick off a challenge is nothing new, so as we head out to visit the Fortnite Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels locations we should just enjoy the opportunity to take in some less frequently seen areas of the island. At the behest of the Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges, we'll be taking in some sights clustered around the outskirts of Frenzy Farm, and handily we only have to visit each area so you can collect these at any point during a Fortnite match by entering the location and triggering the landmark notification. If it's XP you're after to increase your battle pass progress in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 and unlock some fresh customisation items for your locker, then follow our guidance and we'll tell you where to visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels in Fortnite.

Fortnite Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As one of the iconic locations that has carried over from Chapter 1, you may already be aware of the spot Risky Reels sits in, but if not then head just north of The Agency island and you'll see a clearing with a huge cinema screen with rows of cars lined up in front of it. The remaining two Fortnite landmarks are reasonably close, but they're smaller and less well known so you'd be forgiven for not instantly recognising them.

Fortnite Grumpy Greens is a small arrangement of hedges that can be found to the east of Pleasant Park, around halfway between the town and the river. Get up close and you'll see why this landmark is called Grumpy Greens, as the foliage forms an angry expression complete with dropped eyebrows. Slightly further away, Fortnite Mowdown is a racetrack loop situated between the Fortnite Orchard north of Frenzy Farm and one of the Fortnite SHADOW safe houses east of Craggy Cliffs. In keeping with the name, there's a row of lawnmowers lined up to race at Mowdown, and if you hop into the portable toilet behind the bleachers you'll find one of the Fortnite secret passages leading to the aforementioned SHADOW safe house.

If using coordinates from the map if your preferred method for navigating, then these are the Fortnite Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels locations:

E3 - Grumpy Greens

- Grumpy Greens F2 - Mowdown

- Mowdown E3/E4 - Risky Reels

