Fortnite Rainbow Royale - how to claim your colorful free items

The Fortnite Rainbow Royale has arrived, with a colorful array of additions to celebrate the game's LGBTQIA+ community. If you've dived into the battle royale recently then you'll almost certainly have noticed the giant rainbow arcing across the Fortnite sky, and as part of this event which runs until Tuesday July 27 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am (July 28) GMT there are some special items to collect, as well as fresh music tracks to hear on the in-game radio stations. If you want to add some extra color to your locker, then here's how to claim the Fortnite Rainbow Royale items for free.

Fortnite Rainbow Royale free items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of six Fortnite Rainbow Royale items you can claim for free as part of this event, which are as follows:

Take A ’Bow Emote

Emote Wild Rainbow Wrap

Wrap Vibrant Boogie Spray

Spray Vibrant Heart Spray

Spray Vibrant Llama Spray

Spray Vibrant Star Spray

In addition to this, a Rainbow Flag prop has been added to Fortnite Creative, and if you tune in to the following radio stations while driving around the island then you'll hear specially curated tracks from these LGBTQIA+ artists:

Beatbox Big Freedia - Platinum Lil Nas X - Montero

Radio Underground King Princess - Pain Troye Sivan - STUD Ben Platt - Imagine

Power Play Daya - Bad Girl Hayley Kiyoko - Found My Friends Kim Petras - Malibu



How to claim Fortnite Rainbow Royale items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To claim the free Fortnite Rainbow Royale items, visit the Item Shop tab from the main menu then scroll down to the Rainbow Royale section. You'll see the six items listed, all with a price of 0 V-Bucks, so go through and 'purchase' each one in turn to add them to your locker – you can also gift them to friends.

Remember, they're only available until Tuesday July 27 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am (July 28) GMT, so don't leave it too late to claim them.

