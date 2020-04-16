Where to search Fortnite Midas' golden llama between a junk yard, gas station, and an RV campsite

Week 9 of the season is here and we're down to our final Agent, who is instructing us to search Fortnite Midas' golden llama between a junk yard, gas station, and an RV campsite. It's been a while now since we've had one of these 'search between' tasks but the concept isn't too tricky – find the three locations, head to the area in the middle of them, then tick off this entry in the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges. Tracking down this shiny piñata decoration is a breeze if you follow our guidance, as we've already pinpointed exactly where in Fortnite to find it, so let us show you to the Fortnite Midas' golden llama location where you can search it for yourself.

Fortnite Midas' Golden Llama location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To search Fortnite Midas' golden llama between a junk yard, gas station, and an RV campsite, naturally you need to know where those three locations are. Helpfully, they're all pretty close together and can be found in the middle of Frenzy Farm, Steamy Stacks, and Dirty Docks. The junk yard refers to Compact Cars, which is one of the Fortnite landmarks found in G4; the gas station is actually a front for SHADOW Safe House Beta, one of the Fortnite SHADOW safe houses also in G4; and the RV campsite sits north of both of those in G3.

If you look between the three, you'll find the Fortnite Midas' golden llama location as marked on the map above, which is a small electrical building on the west side of a bridge with a truck on it. Head inside, where you'll see the llama hanging on the wall above a red tool trolley, so interact with it and you're done.

