There are a few steps you need to take to enter the Vault in Doom's Domain in Fortnite, and you're going to have to exert some serious effort if you want to access the bountiful rewards that lie within it. Of course, if you're trying to open up Doctor Doom's Vault then it's more than likely you're working your way through the Fortnite Week 7 challenges, and collecting those rare items housed inside will just be a nice bonus on top of completing that assignment. Unless you're a lucky Fortnite player (more on that later) then you're going to have a fight on your hands, so prepare yourself by letting us explain how to enter the Vault in Doom's Domain in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenges | Fortnite Awakening challenges | Fortnite Wolverine challenges | Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites | Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard | Fortnite Ant Manor | Fortnite Panther's Prowl | Fortnite Mjolnir | Fortnite Bifrost marks | Fortnite Jennifer Walters' office | Fortnite Sapling Groot | Fortnite Wolverine claw marks | Fortnite Wolverine's trophy | Fortnite Trask Transport Truck | Defeat Wolverine in Fortnite

Fortnite Doom's Domain Vault location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Doom's Domain Vault location is at the south end of that named area, in the base below the soccer pitch. Drop into it via the platforms at the sides so you don't sustain fall damage, and be ready to deal with the Henchmen patrolling the compound below. There's no way to brute force yourself into the vault, so you'll need to follow the below steps to unlock it.

How to enter the Vault in Doom's Domain in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first step to entering the Vault in Doom's Domain in Fortnite is obtaining the keycard for it. Unfortunately the only way to get it is to defeat Doctor Doom, who can be found in his lair building at the north end of town – it's the one that has turrets and flags on top. He's a tough NPC to get the better of, so make sure you're well armed before taking him on and try to maintain the high ground to avoid his blast attacks.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've secured his keycard, head down into the base below the soccer pitch and deal with any Henchmen in the area. All you need to do then to enter the Vault in Doom's Domain in Fortnite is interact with the console to the left of the vault door, which will slowly swing open to grant you access.

If all of this sounds a bit too difficult for you to manage, then remember that it's always possible to piggyback on another player's efforts. Either hang out in the area around Doom's Domain and wait for someone else to use the keycard to open the vault, or visit the location later in a match to see if the vault is already unlocked. You just need to go inside it and don't need to open the vault yourself, so take that opportunity if you get it and save yourself some work.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack