Call of Duty: Warzone gets a triple-double XP event this weekend

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players can enjoy a triple-double XP this weekend just before the current season ends.

Triple-double XP means you can earn double Battle Pass XP, double normal XP, and double gun XP - hence the name. So, you won't just be deftly moving up Battle Pass tiers this weekend, but you'll also be progressing some of your custom builds to make your loadout drops even stronger. If you've been trying to get a solid FARA build, I'd suggest using it this weekend.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 will end on April 21, so if you're looking to progress further in the Battle Pass or unlock some sick gun, this weekend's event will help you along. Starting Friday, April 16 at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST. The triple-double XP event will run through Monday, April 19 and will run in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Warzone season 3 will kick off Thursday, April 22 and it's unclear if the Warzone nuke will finally happen (but it's pretty likely). The Warzone Verdansk map will also likely get an '80s makeover to pull it more in line with Black Ops Cold War and away from 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Think Cold War-era Verdansk , as shown in a leaked trailer with footage reportedly taken from Warzone season 3's new map. We've put together a little Warzone wishlist for season 3 , collecting what we hope the next season will bring to the battle royale.

