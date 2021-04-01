Looks like Call of Duty Warzone season 3's new map is a Cold War-era Verdansk

Update: Well, that didn't last long. The trailer that was originally embedded into the below report has been taken down. We've replaced it with some screengrabs of the advertisement, but there's no telling how long those will stay up.

Original story:

Call of Duty Warzone season 3's new map has reportedly leaked in an unfinished live-action advertisement featuring celebrities like Young Thug and Jack Harlow.

The trailer, first shared by On Thin Ice, previews what looks to be an '80s-ified Verdansk, rather than a new map entirely. Long-standing rumors held that an upcoming Warzone nuke event would bring about a drastically different map, but what we see in the below TV spot looks to have the same general layout of the current Verdansk map, but with Cold War-era landmarks and an '80s filter.

Though still unconfirmed at the time of writing, VGC reports that the footage and trailer are genuine depictions of Warzone season 3's transition to Black Ops Cold War. According to Charlie Intel, Activision is sending out DMCA takedown notices left and right, so it's tough to track down the trailer right now. For now, check out these screengrabs:

(Leaked) New Warzone ad got leaked with footage of new mapFirst glimpse at 80's Verdansk 👀https://t.co/MhwKJPJkMV pic.twitter.com/P9NO83cLxXMarch 31, 2021 See more

Many of the locations in the trailer look like twists on existing points of interest in Verdansk - the Stadium appears to be still in-construction, there's a bridge in place of the Dam, and the downtown area has an '80s aesthetic, for example - but you can also see some new areas. VGC makes note of a new mineshaft area and what looks like the Duga-2 Radar Array from Black Ops Cold War's Ashes to Ashes mission.

We've long suspected that Warzone's merger with Black Ops Cold War would bring about a Cold War-themed map, but it wasn't clear whether that would simply be a new version of Verdansk or a new map entirely. One dominant theory is that the new map would take place in Black Ops Cold War's Ural Mountains, and nothing here necessarily debunks that theory. As one Redditor points out, it's possible that the new Verdansk expands to include new areas from the Ural Mountains.

Warzone season 3 doesn't have an official start date yet, but since the current Battle Pass is set to expire April 21, you can expect the new season to pick up on the same day or the day afterward.

