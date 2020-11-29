Assassin's Creed Valhalla leads GameStop Cyber Monday deals, here's what else will be on sale

GameStop's suite of Cyber Monday gaming deals has been announced, and it's got big discounts for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch games, as well as a cheeky next-gen discount thanks to Assassin's Creed Valhalla . Here are all of the deals that will only be available on Cyber Monday itself.

Monday only GameStop deals (November 30)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $49.99

NBA 2K21, FIFA 21, Madden 21, PGA Tour 2K21 - $26.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $39.99

Up to 50% off other select Switch games

Up to 66% off other select Xbox One digital games

Up to 50% off select PS5 games (Note: This may be a typo on GameStop's behalf referring to PS4 games, and if it's not, it's likely a reference to cross-gen games. In other words, don't expect Demon's Souls or what-have-you to be 50% off.)

Up to 50% off Razer PC gaming accessories

$30 off select gaming headsets

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the newest and hottest game on this list of discounts, and at $49.99, it's well worth hopping on the Viking train early. Valhalla has quickly become one of our favorite Assassin's Creed games, and it's a fabulous cross-gen buy for new console owners (or those still looking to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X ).

In addition to these Monday-exclusive deals, GameStop will be offering up to 50% off select PlayStation and Xbox accessories as well as 40% off select Switch accessories through December 5. Beginning Tuesday, December 1, Funko Pop collectors will also be able to grab $11.99 figures at a slight discount that gets better the more figures you buy.