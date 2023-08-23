Ahsoka features two heartbreaking Star Wars Rebels parallels involving Sabine

Ahsoka episode 2 features two heartbreaking Star Wars Rebels parallels, and we're not okay. Before we go any further, though, a warning that the following contains major spoilers for Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Still here? Then let's get into the Rebels of it all. At the end of Ahsoka episode 2, Sabine Wren comes to a pretty huge decision. She cuts her hair short, back to its recognizable Rebels style, and dons her beskar Mandalorian armor once more. She then goes to the mural of her and the Ghost crew – Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, the droid Chopper, Zeb Orrelios, and Kanan Jarrus – and touches Ezra's face.

As keen eyed Star Wars fans have noticed, the moment in front of the mural is a direct parallel to the Rebels epilogue. In both shows, right after Sabine has her moment with the painting of Ezra, Ahsoka Tano arrives, too.

Parallels between #Rebels and #Ahsoka #SabineWren

That epic hair-cutting moment has a tear-jerking parallel, too. A warning that the following will contain Rebels spoilers, so look away if you haven't finished the show yet!

In Rebels season 4, Kanan heroically sacrifices himself to ensure his friends' survival. Right before embarking on the mission that would lead to his death, Kanan kneels in front of his knife, then cuts his hair short.

// #Ahsoka spoilers (mild)>>>>>>I thought I was ready for this.I was not.:,)

The moment plays out almost identically in Ahsoka, with Sabine holding her knife the same way, then cutting her tresses off in a moment loaded with symbolic meaning – the hero is ready for her journey. Of course, here's hoping it doesn't end the same way as Kanan's story, though…

