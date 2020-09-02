How to watch Thor online and on TV around the world

Marvel's God of Thunder was originally one of the franchise's hardest sells, but as you'll see if you watch Thor online, it's now one of the best. Although it started out as a fantasy epic with a sly sense of humor, the series is now a sci-fi romp through some of comics' wildest ideas. Don't take our word for it - you can stream Thor via Disney Plus.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

This is the easiest way to watch Thor online; all of his solo films and each of the character's appearances elsewhere can be seen through a Disney Plus sign-up. That means you can catch up with his complete story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or 'MCU'), not to mention stream Thor in the latest Avengers movie.

Luckily, a Disney Plus subscription isn't all that expensive. A standard month costs $6.99 in the US, £5.99 in the UK, and $8.99 in Australia. Because it's stuffed with beloved films and TV shows (not to mention a chance to watch Mulan 2020 via Premier Access, sold separately), that's not bad going.

Watch Thor in order

Set worlds away in the cosmic realm of Asgard, Thor explores the idea that the Norse gods of myth were based on real beings who watch over Earth - and now one of them is stuck down here with us. Throw in superhero team-ups and space-based antics and you've got yourself the Thor franchise.

If you're curious about viewing order, it's as follows:

For a more comprehensive look at how all the MCU films fit together, don't miss our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order. As for what comes next, be sure to check out everything we know about Thor: Love and Thunder.

In the meantime, we've gathered all the best Disney Plus bundles for you below, letting you watch Thor online for less.

Watch Thor - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Disney Plus is the easiest way to watch Thor online in the US, at least when it comes to streaming services. You'll find every instalment there, including each Avengers film. And at just $6.99 per month? it's not unreasonable value for money either. If you want maximum bang for back, an alternative Disney Plus deal is on offer too; you can pick up a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. That's loads of content to keep you busy beyond the Marvel universe.View Deal

Watch Thor - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

If you're based in Canada, getting hold of the Asgardian Avenger's saga isn't tricky. You just need Disney Plus to stream Thor - all of the character's appearances are there, including the Avengers franchise. For $9.99 per month, it's certainly cheaper than buying each one digitally or on disc. Particularly because most Marvel universe movies can be found here, not to mention a ton of other films, TV shows, and documentaries. Classic Disney flicks? Check. Pixar movies? Check. Star Wars in its entirety? Check. It's an exhaustive list.View Deal

Watch Thor - UK

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

You can watch Thor movies on Disney Plus UK right now, which is definitely good news. And at £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a year, it's hardly going to break the bank either. Once you're done with Chris Hemsworth's hammer-wielding Avenger, there's plenty of other things to keep you busy as well. Every Pixar movie can be found on Disney Plus, not to mention the full Star Wars saga (including the animated shows). Then there's a whole bunch of Fox content like the X-Men franchise and Avatar.

View Deal

Watch Thor - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Where can you stream Thor in Australia? You guessed it - on Disney Plus. Each film in the series (including his appearance in the Avengers franchise) can be seen on the House of Mouse's new streaming service. Sweet! There's a whole world of content to watch once you're done with Thor, too. Everything from Star Wars to Avatar can be found here, including a full suite of National Geographic documentaries. Oh, and don't forget The Simpsons!View Deal

How to stream Thor online anywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you have Disney Plus in you region, you can watch Thor movies there. It has every appearance from the God of Thunder, including team-up films. For those who don't have Disney Plus in their country yet, never fear - the House of Mouse has promised that the service will be launching across the world over the next year or so.



Want more?

Want to find out more about the streaming service, and whether it's worth your cash? Don't miss our Disney Plus review. It goes into detail on what we think about the Netflix rival so far, including how it stacks up against the competition.

Looking to upgrade your setup, on the other hand? It's worth heading over to our guide on the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) for recommendations and deals on the top 4K screens. They'll show off Disney Plus content at its best, particularly if you've got the best gaming sound system to go with them.