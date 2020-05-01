Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online - here's how to stream it around the world

As one of the most talked-about films for years, knowing how to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online is on a lot of peoples' minds. Fortunately, it's easy - it was recently announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available on Disney Plus this Star Wars Day. In other words, May the 4th (be with you) 2020.

Disney Plus: Sign up here and get a free trial

More importantly, this means it's possible to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online for free as of Monday. That's all thanks to a little something called the Disney Plus free trial. This promotion gives you seven days of the streaming service at no cost, allowing you to binge the entire Star Wars saga (and watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars online) for nothing. So long as you remember to cancel before the seventh day is up, you won't be charged at all. If you want to know more, we've got tips on how to do that in our guide.

So, what's the deal with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Taking place one year after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the galaxy has been shaken by the apparent resurrection of Emperor Palpatine - that crusty-faced baddie from the first six films who got bumped off in Return of the Jedi. Now he's gathering an army to oversee the dominance of his new 'Final Order', and it's up to our heroes to stop him. Love it or hate it, there's no denying that this is a finale full of spectacle.

And naturally, it's not the only thing you can check out on Disney Plus. Besides being able to watch The Simpsons online (30 seasons of it, no less), you can catch up with a ton of Marvel movies and enough Disney-related goodness to keep you busy for weeks. You can also watch The Mandalorian online, not to mention its behind-the-scenes follow-up, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

So let's get down to it - here's how to stream Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wherever you are.

Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

As of May 4, it'll be possible to stream Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker via Disney Plus. That means you can watch the entire Star Wars movie saga - as well as animated shows like Clone Wars and Rebels - in one place. Once you've finished your free trial, Disney Plus isn't all that expensive either if you choose to keep your membership going. It's $6.99 per month and $69.99 for a full year. Considering the amount of content on the service, that's great value for money. There's also a good alternative if you're looking to save money; you can pick up a bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month.

View Deal

Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

Want to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online in Canada? You can via Disney Plus. You can either grab a free trial and binge it within a week, or sign up for a full subscription and enjoy the glut of other movies, shows, and documentaries on the streaming service. To cut a long story short, there's more than enough to stream after you're finished with Rise of Skywalker - and more is on the way.View Deal

Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online - UK

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

Good news - unlike Onward and Frozen 2, the UK is able to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online at the same time as everyone else. It'll appear in Disney Plus on May 4, otherwise known as 'Star Wars Day'. Once you've binged RoS, you've got plenty of other movies, shows, and documentaries to keep you busy. Disney Plus is home to hundreds of hours of entertainment, and its library is growing all the time.View Deal

Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Heads up, Australian readers - you can watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online via Disney Plus as of May 4. That means you can blaze through the entire Skywalker Saga on one platform, and all for free if you choose the free trial. There's loads of other shows and films to catch up on once you're finished, too - the majority of the MCU is present and correct on Disney Plus, not to mention Pixar and The Simpsons.View Deal

Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online anywhere else