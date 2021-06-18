Watch Luca online right now - here's how to stream the Pixar movie

If you've been caught off-guard by the arrival of Pixar's latest movie, you're probably wondering how to watch Luca online (it's been a little overshadowed by a certain God of Mischief). Luckily, it's easy to find no matter where you are in the world - you can stream Luca via a normal Disney Plus subscription, and it's exclusive to that streaming service.

Are there any deals or trials that'll let you watch Luca online for less? Because the Disney Plus free trial no longer exists, your cheapest option would be to pick up a single month of the service for $7.99 in the US or £7.99 in the UK. If you just want to stream Luca, you can always cancel before the second month rolls over.

So, what is Luca about? Pixar's new film is a coming-of-age story with a fun twist - namely, the main characters are sea monsters pretending to be human in a town that really isn't keen on creatures from the ocean.

Ready to go? Here's how to stream Luca right away and get the best deal via a Disney Plus sign-up.

Watch Luca - US

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

Luca is now available on Disney Plus, and it's exclusive to the streaming service (basically, you won't find it anywhere else). The cheapest way of getting in on the action is a standard membership for $7.99 per month, but the best-value offer gets you a bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month or $19.99p/m without Hulu ads. It's comfortably one of the best Disney Plus bundles we've seen.

Watch Luca - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

If you fancy watching Luca in Canada, you'll have to grab a Disney Plus membership - the film skipped theaters and is exclusive to the streaming platform. The cheapest current deal would be the normal monthly subscription, and this gives you access to everything on the service in 4K wherever possible.

Watch Luca - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

If you're looking to stream Luca, you'll need a Disney Plus membership - the film is exclusive to the streaming service. A month's sub is the cheapest option available to you right now.

Watch Luca - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

You can now watch Luca online via - you've guessed it - Disney Plus. The movie is now available to stream as often as you'd like if you're a member for $11.99 per month or $12.99p/m in New Zealand.

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If your country has Disney Plus, you should be able to watch Luca on it - and if not, the film will probably appear soon. Don't have Disney Plus in your region? Don't worry, the House of Mouse has promised that it'll be arriving across the globe over the next year or so.

