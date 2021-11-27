Treat your ears to a SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for £70 off in the early Cyber Monday sales

Make sure you're getting the best audio experience with this excellent Cyber Monday gaming headset deal that shaves £70 off the top-notch SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless headset. Compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the premium cans, with Amazon offering the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for £229 (was £299).

This headset comes with high-fidelity audio, with connectivity improved by its wireless transmitter base station that also doubles up as a charger. It also features a dual-wireless system, which means you'll be able to connect to two devices simultaneously. It's also ridiculously comfortable thanks to its ski-inspired material base, and lightweight to boot.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more PS5 accessory deals and wider Cyber Monday PS5 deals sales.

