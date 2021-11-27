Treat your ears to a SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for £70 off in the early Cyber Monday sales

By

Grab the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for just £229 now

SteelSeries Arctis Pro headset with a PS4, iPhone, and amp
(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Make sure you're getting the best audio experience with this excellent Cyber Monday gaming headset deal that shaves £70 off the top-notch SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless headset. Compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the premium cans, with Amazon offering the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for £229 (was £299).

This headset comes with high-fidelity audio, with connectivity improved by its wireless transmitter base station that also doubles up as a charger. It also features a dual-wireless system, which means you'll be able to connect to two devices simultaneously. It's also ridiculously comfortable thanks to its ski-inspired material base, and lightweight to boot. 

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more PS5 accessory deals and wider Cyber Monday PS5 deals sales.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for PS4/PS5/PC | £299

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for PS4/PS5/PC | £299 £229 at Amazon
Save £70 - Almost £100 off the official £319.99 RRP makes this an excellent saving on this equally awesome headset. Retractable mic, comfortable design, and high-fidelity audio all combine to create a brilliant audio experience.

View Deal

More of today's best gaming headset deals

If you're after more gaming headsets at some of the lowest prices around, then there are plenty more options to choose from below. 

More Cyber Monday deals

Make the most out of your console with the Black Friday Xbox Series X monitor deals

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for over seven years, and for GamesRadar, she is in charge of reviews, best lists, and the overall running of the site and its staff. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! 