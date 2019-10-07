The best new TV shows coming your way in 2019 and beyond

Looking for a near-perfect list of all the best new TV shows coming to screens in the near future? Well, you're in luck. We hear at GamesRadar, working with the magazine teams at Total Film and SFX, have pieced together this list of all the best new TV shows you need to make sure you're watching. From the shows that will be debuting on the Disney+ streaming service, to those animations coming to Netflix and Adult Swim, and even a few BBC dramas, we cover a lot of ground.

Not only are we going to list the best new TV shows coming your way, but we've broken down the key points of what to expect from each one. So, start scrolling to discover all the new TV shows you will be binging this year and next.

Best movies on Netflix | Best shows on Netflix | Best movies on Amazon Prime | Best TV shows on Amazon Prime | Best Netflix documentaries | Best Netflix original series | Best Netflix original movies | Best horror movies | Best true crime podcasts | Movie release dates

Batwoman

(Image credit: CW)

Batwoman release date: October 6 (US)

The CW's roster of DC superhero shows is about to get even bigger as Ruby Rose's Batwoman joins the fight against injustice. The show takes place three years after Batman – you know, that Gotham-based vigilante who has fought the Joker a million times and loves a good gizmo-filled belt – goes missing. His cousin, Kate Kane, instead steps up as the new Bats, becoming Batwoman.

Rachel Skarsten will play the villain Alice, sometimes known as Red Alice, while LaMonica Garrett is expected to return as Mar Novu, or The Anti-Monitor, having previously appeared in the other CW shows The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow. We can expect all those shows to crossover in the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Mr Robot season 4

(Image credit: USA Network)

Mr Robot season 4 release date: October 6

Hot off winning an Oscar, Rami Malek returns to Mr Robot returns as Elliot Alderson one last time. Yes, this will be the final season of the show, and Malek has described the last episodes as "very, very climactic." What that means right now is anybody's guess. What we know, thanks to a teaser, is that the setting will be around Christmas time. "I'm gonna miss Elliot quite a bit," Malek added. However, we're sure the actor will find work elsewhere, having already secured himself a role in the upcoming Bond 25, better known as No Time to Die, as the movie's main villain.

The Walking Dead season 10

Image credit: AMC

The Walking Dead season 10 release date: October 6

The Walking Dead season 10 has almost arrived! The release date was announced at San Diego Comic Con, where the trailer was also unveiled to the world. We were also given confirmation that Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne on the show, will be leaving The Walking Dead at some stage this season.

Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are all returning for the news seaosn, which will see Samanta Morton play Whisperer leader Alpha.

Read more: Everything we know about The Walking Dead movies so far

Watchmen

Image credit: HBO

Watchmen release date: October 20

Watchmen marks the first truly huge show that HBO has launched since Game of Thrones ended. The series will follows a group of superheroes who live in an alternate reality where their powers are outlawed and vilified. The events of the series take place 30 years after the graphic novel of the same name. Don Johnson, Jeremy Irons, and Regina King all star, with Lost co-creator David Lindelof on showrunner duties. Expect some twists, turns and potentially an unsolved mystery or two.

Bojack Horseman season 6

Bojack Horseman season 6 release date: October 25, 2019 and January 31, 2020

Last we saw of Bojack, the animated horse best known for the hit sitcom Horsin' Around was checking into rehab. How has he been faring without drink or drugs? Well, hopefully well, otherwise season 6, which will be the show's last, could be rather depressing. Finger's crossed that our alcoholic friend will see the light and turn his life around once and for all.

Rick and Morty season 4

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 4 release date: 10 November

Wabalubadubdub! Rick and Morty are back, and they're returning with a fan favourite character (Meeseeks! Mr PoopyButtHole!!), potentially another episode of Interdimensional Cable, and a character voiced by Taika Waititi.

There will be 10 new episodes of in the new season, but only five of those will be initially released as the season is coming in two halves. When the second half will debut remains unclear, though it will likely come in 2020.

The Mandalorian

(Image credit: Disney)

The Mandalorian release date: November 12

The Mandalorian will be the first exclusive show coming to the new Disney+ streaming service when it launches later this year in the United States. The show's set in the Star Wars universe, and focuses on a brand new warrior hero "inspired by the stories of Boba and Jango Fett". Pedro Pascal, who played Prince Oberyn in Game of Thrones season 4, will play the eponymous hero.

Iron Man director Jon Favreau has written the scripts, while Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Bryce Dallas Howard (who starred in Jurassic World), and Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones) have directed individual episodes. Waititi also voices a droid in the series, which promises to be the closest we'll get to a Western set in the galaxy far, far away.

Read more: Every new Star Wars movie coming until 2021 and beyond.

The Crown season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Crown season 3 release date: November 17

Oh, one does love a good Netflix show, and The Crown certainly is a good Netflix show. Season 3, however, will look a bit different to what's come before as Olivia Colman will take over as the Queen from Claire Foy. Elsewhere, Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter is due to appear as Princess Margaret. Considering the first two seasons were some of the most expensive season of television ever created, we can expect the streaming service to similarly spare no expense with the new season.

The Expanse season 4

(Image credit: SyFy)

The Expanse season 4 release date: December 13

Having been cancelled by Syfy, The Expanse has been brought back by Amazon, much to the delight of thousands of fans. At San Diego Comic Con, the first trailer and plot synopses was revealed: "With the Ring Gates now open to thousands of new planets, a blood-soaked gold rush begins, igniting new conflicts between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. Meanwhile, on one unexplored planet, the Rocinante crew gets caught in a violent clash between an Earth mining corporation and desperate Belter settlers as deadly new threats from the protomolecule emerge."

Star Trek: Picard

(Image credit: Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard release date: January 23, 2020

After departing our screens in 1994 with the final episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Patrick Stewart's Captain John Luc Picard has mainly been enjoying his retirement as the face of several iconic internet memes. However, Picard's going to need to get adjusted to holding a blaster again, as a new Star Trek series, named after the beloved captain, is coming. Thanks to a huge San Diego Comic Con panel, we know that there are a couple of other well-known Star Trek characters also coming back in the series, including Seven of Nine.