Two years after it was revealed, Kevin Feige finally opens up on Marvel’s "extremely different" Wonder Man series

Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular hero, was first announced in 2022 but there's been precious little to talk about since then.

Now, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has given the briefest of teases for the new Disney Plus show on The Official Marvel Podcast.

"We have a show coming up that we've talked very little about called Wonder Man, that I won't talk about much today either except to say it's extremely different," Feige said.

He continued, "It's very exciting to be a part of a company of 25 years or more, and a company that's been around for 85 years, nestled [within] the Walt Disney Company, that's been around for 100 years, and still being able to try new things, to take characters and stories to new places. That's what's exciting to me."

Abdul-Mateen II will portray Simon Williams who, in the comics, is frequently depicted as a Hollywood stuntman and actor. He will be joined by Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, the 'toast of Croydon' who played a fictional version of The Mandarin in Iron Man 3, before he was later captured by the real Ten Rings group as shown in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Wonder Man cast also includes Ed Harris, Josh Gad, and Lauren Glazier. Demetrius Grosse will play Simon's brother, Eric Williams, AKA The Grim Reaper.

Wonder Man wrapped filming last year, though no release date is forthcoming for the project.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 5 and the latest on the long, long list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows.