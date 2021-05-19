Mass Effect Legendary Edition price guide - find the best deals going

Quick links (Image credit: BioWare) Jump straight to the section you need with the quick links below:

Now it's finally here and out, getting the best Mass Effect Legendary Edition price or deal is going to be the most satisfying way to jump back into the beloved series.

The game's long awaited release has come and gone and now we can all sate our excitement and hype by finding hte best prices or deals going, whatever your platform of choice. In fact, you'll find the best offers - right now, wherever you are - below.

Early note o nthe platforms: Mass Effect Legendary Edition purchases will only be able to be made for Xbox One and PS4 copies of the game. New-gen consoles will get you some excellent and specific enhancements - such as being able to get 4K 60fps a second performance, and up to 120fps on Xbox - but you'll only be able to buy the Xbox One and PS4 versions of this game and play them via backward compatibility. And don't forget to claim all the bonus material EA recently dropped for FREE!

Anyway, back to it: featuring all three games in the original trilogy, a bunch of DLC (well over 40 packs, in fact), and a beautifully updated look in 4K resolution, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is something fans have been waiting on for years. And because most Mass Effect Legendary Edition deals start at the $59.99 / £54.99 mark, we'd still say you're getting plenty of value for your money.

Trust us when we say you'll want to sort out how to pick the game up soon, as this is a game worth playing as early as possible - there have even been some solid patches early on too! The game's revisit a near-future where humanity's taken to the stars, it puts you in control of war hero Commander Shepard as they battle a threat against all life in the galaxy. Or maybe that should be 'ruthless tyrant' Commander Shepard? Basically, you can choose different backgrounds for your version of the character and make them entirely your own. This will then influence the choices you make throughout the series, and those decisions follow you across the entire trilogy.

As for the benefits you can expect from the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, its visual enhancements include a beautifully re-rendered Mass Effect 1, which looks almost unrecognizable in the footage BioWare released. You'll also enjoy improved aiming, better squad behavior, and a much-easier-to-handle Mako (thank the Reapers). And we'll get a default FemShep through all three games for the first time ever, which is a big deal. If that doesn't convince you, check out the 10 most interesting improvements and features coming to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

But wait, that's not all. There's only technically one edition of the remastered trilogy: the aptly titled Mass Effect Legendary Edition. But if you're looking to double down on your love of all things Mass Effect, you may want to go big with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition in its 'Legendary Cache' form, which includes a wearable Commander Shepard helmet. Yup, you read that right. We've got all the details about it below, so don't fret.

No matter what version you want, here are the best Mass Effect Legendary Edition prices and deals going.

For only $60 / £55 you'll get all three Mass Effect games, 40-plus DLC packs, new shaders, better graphics, and, in the case of Mass Effect 1, revamped gameplay.

US Mass Effect Legendary Edition prices and deals

UK Mass Effect Legendary Edition prices and deals

Mass Effect Legendary Cache Bundle price

Phew, this Mass Effect Legendary Cache may not come with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition game, but I'm not even mad about it - that's because it includes a wearable N7 helmet with lights that can change from Paragon Blue to Renegade Red. Plus you'll get a gorgeous steelbook case to put the actual game in and tons of other goodies that just scream "I'm Commander Shepard and this is my favorite game in the galaxy".

Here's everything you can get in the Mass Effect Legendary Cache:

Wearable N7 helmet

Steelbook case

Canvas art print

N7 acceptance letter

Morality spinner pin

Mass Effect Legendary Cache | Best Buy ($149.99)

You cannot buy the Mass Effect Legendary Cache at UK retailers. However, you can purchase it from the BioWare store.

Getting the most out of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

With updated graphics that make Mass Effect 1 look like an entirely different game, there's no doubt that the very best way to play Mass Effect Legendary Edition is going to be with an enhanced gaming setup, one that's as optimized as is possible for you to obtain. This means, at the very least, trying to find some PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock. If you can't manage to snag a next-gen (current-gen?) console, then here's the best PS4 Pro deals and the best Xbox One X deals available to ensure you have the top console model of your choice.

Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures, and fidelity of modern games. You'll also need to see the details of the world perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs for console players.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to immerse yourself in the gothic village in your living room or gaming room, or one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

(Image credit: Bethesda/Arkane)

