Mass Effect Legendary Edition guide - everything you need to know to save the galaxy

This Mass Effect Legendary Edition guide will help provide a walkthrough for all three games, as you revisit the complete trilogy in its fully remastered glory. As well as the main games, practically every piece of single-player DLC has also been included, meaning you're really getting the complete package as you head off on your space adventures with Commander Shepard. Naturally, you'll want to get the most out of this experience, so we've got a whole suite of Mass Effect Legendary Edition walkthrough guides covering romances, weapons, and how to get the best possible endings for all three games in the set. If you're ready, Commander, then we'll begin.

Mass Effect 1 guides

Mass Effect romance guide

Things start off small when it comes to the original Mass Effect romance, as there are only a couple of squad members you can woo, but we've got all the details you need to let love bloom.

Mass Effect keepers guide

Mass Effect keepers work diligently to maintain the Citadel in tip-top condition, and for one of the side quests you need to scan all of these unusual creatures, so we've got all of their locations for you.

Mass Effect endings guide

There are two possible Mass Effect endings you can encounter at the conclusion of your initial adventure, so we break down the choices that affect which one you'll get and highlight what impact they have on the future story.

Mass Effect 2 guides

Mass Effect 2 romance guide

The sequel really starts to open up the Mass Effect 2 romance options, as there are now three different squad members you can have a relationship with plus some additional side romances. The process is a little more involved, so let us walk you through all of the steps required to find love.

Mass Effect 2 loyalty guide

Mass Effect 2 loyalty is incredibly important to the cohesion of your crew, as it affects your relationships and directly determines individual members' chances of surviving the final Suicide Mission, so follow our guidance to get everyone on board and working towards the same goal.

Mass Effect 2 weapons guide

From assault rifles and shotguns to what looks like a tactical nuke launcher, there are plenty of Mass Effect 2 weapons to choose from, so we've got all the details on where to find them and what they do.

Mass Effect 2 endings guide

There are several different Mass Effect 2 endings you can achieve, and although they mainly revolve around choosing to save or destroy the Collector Base there are other elements at play to keep your squad alive during the final Suicide Mission. We've got the details on which actions to take, and who to assign to what role, to get the best ending possible.

Mass Effect 3 guides

Mass Effect 3 romance guide

The Mass Effect 3 romance options really cast the net far and wide, as there are now up to ten possible paramours you can engage with, depending on your actions in the previous game. The requirements for romance are less strict during this instalment, but we've got a run though of how to commit to a relationship with each character.

Mass Effect 3 weapons guide

You now have an arsenal of over thirty different Mass Effect 3 weapons to access during the course of the game, though most of them need to be found during a specific mission, so follow our complete walkthrough that highlights where to pick up every shooter.

Mass Effect 3 armor guide

As well as making Shepard look good, different pieces of Mass Effect 3 armor can also boost your stats to give you an edge in combat. These can either be found during particular missions or purchased from vendors later, and again we've got a complete walkthrough of their locations.

Mass Effect 3 endings guide

There are multiple Mass Effect 3 endings available, and the amount of Effective Military Strength you've been able to muster during the campaign will directly impact which choices you can access and how well things turn out. We've got all of the outcomes explained, along with the exact amount of EMS needed to achieve the best ending.