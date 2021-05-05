Mass Effect 3 romance guide - every squad member that Shepard can romance in Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect 3 romance allows you to wrap up the Mass Effect Legendary Edition with a partner at your side, because let's face it, nobody wants to enter the final galactic battle for Earth all alone. There are now more potential paramours than ever before, so regardless of your Shepard's gender or sexual orientation you'll have multiple choices of relationships to pursue. In this concluding part of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition your love endeavors are a lot less restricted, but it's still helpful to know who you can have relationships with and at what point things get serious so you don't find yourself barking up the wrong tree. These are all of the Mass Effect 3 romance options you can explore:

Mass Effect 3 Romance - Male Shepard only

Ashley Williams

Steve Cortez

Jack (only if maintained from ME2)

Miranda Lawson (only if maintained from ME2)

Tali'Zorah vas Neema (only if maintained from ME2)

Mass Effect 3 Romance - Female Shepard only

James Vega *

Javik *

Samantha Traynor

Garrus Vakarian (only if maintained from ME2)

Thane Krios (only if maintained from ME2) *

Mass Effect 3 Romance - Male or Female Shepard

Diana Allers *

Kaidan Alenko

Liara T'Soni

Kelly Chambers (only if maintained from ME2)

Samara (only if maintained from ME2) *

* Note: a Mass Effect 3 romance with Diane Allers, James Vega, Javik, Samara, or Thane Krios does not unlock the Paramour Achievement or Trophy.

(Image credit: EA)

Unlike the previous instalments, you can exchange flirty conversation choices with several potential Mass Effect 3 romance suitors at once without adversely affecting any of your relationships with the characters. However, there will come a point where your love interest will quiz you on your intentions, or an action choice will present itself to confirm your relationship, and here you need to decide whether to seal the deal or walk away.

Bear in mind that certain choices are only available if you're carrying over an already established Mass Effect 2 romance with that particular character, and that certain 'lesser' Mass Effect 3 romance options won't unlock the Paramour Achievement or Trophy, which is important if you're trying to get the complete set of awards.

Committing to your Mass Effect 3 romance

(Image credit: EA)

While pursuing several different Mass Effect 3 romance options at once is not as problematic as it was in previous instalments, certain characters have key moments where you'll need to either commit to your relationship or rebuke them. If you commit then the dialogue options for other characters will change and you won't be able to follow up any other Mass Effect 3 romance possibilities, though if you turn them down then your alternative option will remain open.

It's possible to have multiple romantic interludes if you time your interactions with others carefully, especially with characters noted above who don't trigger the Paramour Achievement or Trophy, though it's generally not possible to maintain a Mass Effect 3 romance with several squad members simultaneously. The key commitment interactions you need to watch out for are as follows:

(Image credit: EA)

Ashley Williams: When you meet Ashley on the Citadel at Apollo's Cafe, talk to her about her father then respond positively to her question about where your relationship is going.

Garrus Vakarian: When Garrus arrives on the Normandy, speak to him and reaffirm your affections. Later, when you meet for a date at the Presidium, you will have the option to commit to the relationship.

Jack: After completing Grissom Academy: Emergency Evacuation and Priority: The Citadel II missions, find Jack in the Purgatory Bar. Agree with her comments about fighting alongside her to reaffirm your romance.

Kaidan Alenko: When you meet Kaidan on the Citadel at Apollo's Cafe, respond positively to his comments about looking for a relationship.

(Image credit: EA)

Kelly Chambers: Following the Priority: The Citadel II mission, speak to Kelly after finishing each subsequent main story mission. After a while, Kelly will ask about a "significant other" and Shepard should reply that person is Kelly for a quick romance interaction. It's possible to pursue a romance with another character in addition to this, but you must commit with Kelly first.

Liara T'Soni: Following the Priority: The Citadel II mission, meet Liara in the Citadel close to the Meridian Place Market and talk to her about her family, before following the option to commit to the relationship.

Miranda Lawson: After warning Miranda about the dangers that she could face, she later invites you to her private room on the Citadel. Comfort her after she makes her revelations to confirm your relationship.

(Image credit: EA)

Samantha Traynor: After inviting Samantha to your quarters, let her use your shower then follow the prompt to join her.

Steve Cortez: Convince Steve to take shore leave, then comfort him when you see him around the Citadel. When you find Steve at the Purgatory Bar, dance with him and kiss him when the prompt is available to commit to your romance.

Tali'Zorah vas Normandy: After the diplomatic talks, use the intercom to call Tali up to your quarters then pick the appropriate responses to commit to your relationship. You need to do this before starting the Priority: Rannoch mission, otherwise you will not be able to complete the romance.