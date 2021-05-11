Mass Effect 3 armor guide - all of the protection you can wear in Mass Effect 3

Choosing your Mass Effect 3 armor involves a lot more than just making Shepard the best dressed commander on the Citadel, as the different elements you equip can all boost your stats in different ways. You can increase your health and shields, deal extra damage with weapon, melee, or power attacks, and much more depending on what your wear in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Some of these items can be found during missions, while others can be purchased from the various in-game vendors, and we've got every piece of Mass Effect 3 armor covered in this guide.
As you'll see in the list below, a lot of these protective plates can be picked up during a specific mission, or purchased later from a vendor, and on the second page of this guide we have a complete Mass Effect 3 armor walkthrough to show exactly where you can find them. Pay particular attention to items that only have a mission listed by them, as if you miss them during your playthrough they'll be lost forever. You should also bear in mind that individual Mass Effect 3 armor pieces only become available from vendors after a certain point in the story, so if you're trying to buy an element and find it isn't available, then make some further progress before looking again.
Mass Effect 3 Armor - Headgear
- N7: Health +10%
- N7 Breather Helmet: Health +10%
- Death Mask: Melee Damage +10% (Priority: Tuchanka or Cipritine Armory)
- Kuwashii Visor: Weapon Damage +5%, Headshot Damage +10% (Aegohr Munitions)
- Sentry Interface: Shields +10% (Priority: Sur’Kesh or Cipritine Armory)
- Kestrel Helmet: Ammo Capacity +10% (Batarian State Arms)
- Capacitor Helmet: Shield Regen Speed +10% (N7: Cerberus Abductions or Aegohr Munitions)
- Archon Visor: Power Recharge Speed +10% (Priority: Geth Dreadnought or Nos Astra Sporting Goods)
- Umbra Visor: Power Damage +10% (Priority: Thessia or Nos Astra Sporting Goods)
- Recon Hood: Weapon Damage +10% (Priority: Citadel or Kanala Exports)
- Mnemonic Visor: Power Recharge Speed +5%, Power Damage +5% (Grissom Academy or Aegohr Munitions)
- Delumcore Overlay: Headshot Damage +5%, Weapon Damage +10% (Priority: Cerberus Headquarters or Spectre Requisitions)
- Securitel Helmet: Shields +5%, Health +5% (Priority: Citadel or Kassa Fabrication)
Mass Effect 3 Armor - N7 Set
All pieces are automatically acquired
- Chestplate: Health +10%
- Shoulders: Health +10%
- Gauntlets: Health +10%
- Greaves: Health +10%
Mass Effect 3 Armor - Hahne-Kedar Set
Each piece adds 10% to weapon damage
- Chestplate: Found during Tuchanka: Extract Turian Survivors mission or Cipritine Armory
- Shoulders: Elkoss Combine Arsenal Supplies
- Gauntlets: Kanala Exports
- Greaves: Found during Priority: Palaven mission or Batarian State Arms
Mass Effect 3 Armor - Armax Arsenal Set
Each piece adds 5% to weapon damage and 10% to melee damage
- Chestplate: Found during Rannoch: Admiral Koris mission or Batarian State Arms
- Shoulders: Found during Priority: Palaven mission or Cipritine Armory
- Gauntlets: Found during N7: Cerberus Attack mission or Spectre Requisitions
- Greaves: Found during Priority: Sur’Kesh mission
Mass Effect 3 Armor - Serrice Council Set
Each piece adds 10% to power damage
- Chestplate: Found during Grissom Academy mission or Aegohr Munitions
- Shoulders: Found during Lesuss: Investigate Asari Colony mission or Nos Astra Sporting Goods or Aegohr Munitions
- Gauntlets: Nos Astra Sporting Goods
- Greaves: Found during Priority: Cerberus Headquarters mission or Nos Astra Sporting Goods
Mass Effect 3 Armor - Kassa Fabrication Set
Each piece adds 10% to shields
- Chestplate: Found during Priority: Mars mission or Spectre Requisitions
- Shoulders: Cipritine Armory
- Gauntlets: Found during Priority: Rannoch mission
- Greaves: Found during Arrae: Ex-Cerberus Scientists mission or Elkoss Combine Arsenal Supplies
Mass Effect 3 Armor - Ariake Technologies Set
Each piece adds 10% to melee damage
- Chestplate: Kassa Fabrication
- Shoulders: Found during Attican Traverse: Krogan Team mission or Kassa Fabrication
- Gauntlets: Found during Priority: Mars mission or Batarian State Arms
- Greaves: Found during N7: Communication Hub mission or Batarian State Arms
Mass Effect 3 Armor - Rosenkov Materials Set
Each piece adds 10% to power recharge speed
- Chestplate: Found during N7: Fuel Reactors mission or Nos Astra Sporting Goods
- Shoulders: Found during Priority: Horizon mission
- Gauntlets: Found during Tuchanka: Bomb mission or Kassa Fabrication
- Greaves: Spectre Requisitions
Mass Effect 3 Armor - Special Sets (all available at Citadel shops)
- Cerberus Armor: Ammo Capacity +10%, Weapon Damage +20%, Shields +10%, Health +10%
- Terminus Armor: Melee Damage +15%, Ammo Capacity +15%, Shields +30%
- Inferno Armor: Power recharge speed 30%, Power Damage +30%
- Blood Dragon Armor: Power Recharge Speed +10%, Power Damage + 30%, Shields +20%
- Collector Armor: Shield Regen Speed +20%, Shields +20%, Health +20%