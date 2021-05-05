BioWare just dropped a ton of free Mass Effect content ahead of the Legendary Edition release

Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches next week, but BioWare just dropped a Reaper-sized amount of free content in anticipation of its release.

First, there's an 88-track YouTube video featuring music from all three games in the Mass Effect trilogy, including a new song titled 'Resynthesis.' There's even a little lo-fi beats-style artwork attached to it, featuring Liara T'Soni dutifully plugging away at her work. The soundtrack collection features some fantastic music for focusing, so pop it on to make your work day a little more space age-y cool.

But that's not all. BioWare has also released a ton of content previously only available through the Mass Effect 2 and 3 Deluxe Editions, including the aforementioned music, two digital art books, two digital comic books, and a digital Normandy lithograph. You can download all of the goodies here .

My personal favorite part of this content drop, however, is the experience that lets you create your own Mass Effect Legendary Edition key art. Choose your morality, squadmates, and iconic Mass Effect location and you'll get a beautiful piece of key art that can be downloaded in 4K or slip cover sizing to print out and slide into your physical editions. I've noticed that there's more than one rendering for some of the characters that's dependent on their position in the art, so have fun playing around with this. Make your own Mass Effect Legendary Edition key art here.

Mass Effect Legendary edition launches May 14 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC.