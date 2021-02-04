Mass Effect Legendary Edition pre-order: get the best price and some extra swag

A Mass Effect Legendary Edition pre-order is music to the ears of Commander Shepard fans; the remastered Mass Effect trilogy is nearly here, and we've got you sorted for getting a Mass Effect Legendary Edition pre-order in the bank. Mass Effect Legendary Edition drops with all three games, a bunch of DLC, and a beautifully remastered look on May 14 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC.

And boy are you gonna want to get your hands on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, as it's not only a remaster of the iconic trilogy in 4K glory, but also includes more than 40 pieces of DLC and additional weapons and armor packs. It's a ton of content and it's still only the cost of one Xbox Series X or PS5 game.

Trust us when we say you'll want to sort out how to pre-order Mass Effect Legendary Edition - this is a game worth playing on day one. The visual enhancements you can expect to enjoy with Mass Effect Legendary Edition include a beautifully re-rendered Mass Effect 1 - which looks almost unrecognizable in the footage BioWare released. You'll also enjoy improved aiming, better squad behavior, and a much easier to handle Mako (thank the Reapers). And we'll get a default FemShep through all three games for the first time ever. If that doesn't convince you, check out the 10 most interesting improvements and features coming to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

But wait, that's not all. There's only technically one edition of the remastered trilogy: the aptly titled Mass Effect Legendary Edition. But if you're looking to double down on your love of all things Mass Effect, you may want to pre-order Mass Effect Legendary Edition in its 'Legendary Cache' form, which includes a wearable Commander Shepard helmet. Yup, you read that right. We've got all the details about it below, so don't fret. Here's how to nail down your Mass Effect Legendary Edition pre-order.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition pre-order

(Image credit: BioWare)

For only $60 you'll get all three Mass Effect games, 40-plus DLC, new shaders, better graphics, and in the case of Mass Effect 1 - revamped gameplay. There's no word yet on if there are any pre-order bonuses, or if EA will release any editions beyond the standard $60 version that actually include the games, but stay tuned, as we'll update this accordingly. Still, for only $60 you're getting three games and hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Keep in mind that there are technically only Xbox One and PS4 versions of this game, so if you're looking for an Xbox Series X version, you'll buy the Xbox One version, and the same protocol for PS5.

US Mass Effect Legendary Edition pre-order links

PS5 | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99

PS4 | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99



Xbox Series X | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99

Xbox One | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99



PC | BestBuy - $59.99 | CDKeys - $71.59

UK Mass Effect Legendary Edition pre-order links

PS5 | Game - £54.99 | The Game Collection - £49.95 | Base - £48.85

PS4 | Game - £54.99 | The Game Collection - £49.95 | Base - £48.85



Xbox Series X | Game - £54.99 | The Game Collection - £49.95 | Base - £48.85

Xbox One | Game - £54.99 | The Game Collection - £49.95 | Base - £48.85

PC | CDKeys - £51.89

Mass Effect Legendary Cache Bundle pre-order

(Image credit: BioWare)

Phew, this Mass Effect Legendary Cache may not come with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition game, but I'm not even mad about it - that's because it includes a wearable N7 helmet with lights that can change from Paragon Blue to Renegade Red. Plus you'll get a gorgeous steelbook case to put the actual game in and tons of other goodies that just scream "I'm Commander Shepard and this is my favorite game in the galaxy". Here's everything you can get in the Mass Effect Legendary Cache:

Wearable N7 helmet

Steelbook case

Canvas art print

N7 acceptance letter

Morality spinner pin

US Mass Effect Legendary Cache Bundle pre-order links

Best Buy - $149.99

You cannot buy the Mass Effect Legendary Cache at UK retailers, however, you can purchase it from the BioWare store. The first seven days of the pre-order offers a $25 shipping discount.

Getting the most out of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

With updated graphics that make Mass Effect 1 look like an entirely different game, there's no doubt that the very best way to play Mass Effect Legendary Edition is going to be with an enhanced gaming setup, one that's as optimized as is possible for you to obtain. This means, at the very least, trying to buy PS5 or buy Xbox Series X stock If you can't manage to snag a next-gen (current-gen?) console, then here's the best PS4 Pro deals and the best Xbox One X deals available to ensure you have the top console model of your choice.

Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures, and fidelity of modern games. You'll also need to see the details of the world perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs for console players.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to immerse yourself in the gothic village in your living room or gaming room, or one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

