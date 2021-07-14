How to watch Loki online - stream the entire season for less

The God of Mischief's first series is at an end, so now's the perfect time to catch up and watch Loki online - the entire season is available to anyone with a Disney Plus membership. More specifically, getting a month's subscription today will allow you to stream Loki in its entirety.

Are there any discounts available right now to let you stream Loki for less? Because there's no Disney Plus free trial anymore, the cheapest way to watch Loki online is grabbing a single month of the service ($7.99 in the US, £7.99 in the UK, and $11.99 in both Canada or Australia). Meanwhile, the best value method for US readers would be to get what is essentially a three-for-the-price-of-two bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month. That allows you to see Loki and a ton of other content you might be interested in at a significantly reduced cost.

Watch Loki's story in order

This series follows the 2012 version of Loki who escaped with the Tesseract during Endgame's time-heist. Because that was never supposed to happen, he's now being targeted by a mysterious force responsible for the proper flow of time.

Confused? Here's the correct viewing order to catch up on Loki's story so far:

Watch Loki - US

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

If you want to stream Loki season one, you'll need to get Disney Plus - the series is a Disney Plus exclusive, which means it won't appear on any other streaming service. The cheapest membership at the moment would be a $7.99 per-month subscription, while the best value offer is still the triple bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99p/m or $19.99p/m with no Hulu ads. Although the latter is more expensive, it does remove advertisers' frequent interruptions (trust us, that gets old fast).

Watch Loki - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

All you need to watch Loki online in Canada is Disney Plus. The show is exclusive to that streaming service, so you can take a look at every single episode right now with the standard $11.99 p/m membership. Alternatively, you can grab an annual sub if you want better value for money (it gets you 12 months for the price of 10). Unfortunately, there aren't any other offers available right now - we'll keep you posted as and when more appear.

Watch Loki - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

Want to stream Loki in the UK? Your cheapest option would be the £7.99 per month subscription - there aren't really any other deals at the moment. However, you can pick up an annual membership if you want maximum value for money (it gets you 12 months for the price of 10). You can also grab a Disney Plus gift card to let a loved one watch Loki online.

Watch Loki - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Where can you stream Loki in Australia? You guessed it: on Disney Plus. The entire series is a Disney Plus exclusive, and the cheapest way of getting each episode would be the $11.99 per-month subscription (or $12.99p/m in New Zealand). Want maximum value for money, on the other hand? The $119.99 annual membership is the way to go.

Watch Loki - India

Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month / ₹1499 a year

If you want to watch Loki online in India, Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are the only ways to do it. They're pretty great value for money, though: as well as Disney Plus access on the Premium tier, you get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, no ads, and Full HD streaming with Dolby 5.1 audio. Grab the annual option and it's even better - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to paying the ₹299 monthly fees.

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you've got Disney Plus in your area, you should be able to watch Loki online. It's a Disney Plus exclusive and is releasing in most regions at the same time, so members can get in on the action right away. Anyone that doesn't have access to Disney Plus in their country shouldn't panic, however - the House of Mouse has stated that the streaming service will launch across the globe in the next year or two.

