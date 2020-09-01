How to watch Black Panther online and on TV around the world

Following the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, many of us are looking to watch Black Panther and revisit one of the beloved actor's most inspiring films. Fortunately, it's not difficult to find. All of his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or 'MCU' for short) are available on Disney Plus. That means we can stream Black Panther from the character's first outing to his role in the latest Avengers movie.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

Boseman's impact in these films can't be overstated - he was an actor who brought everything to the screen and inspired countless people. As a result, you should absolutely watch Black Panther on Disney Plus if you haven't already. It's a fantastic movie, and one of Boseman's best.

If you've not tried the service yet, picking up a sub won't be too pricey. Getting a standard month's Disney Plus sign-up costs $6.99 in the US, £5.99 in the UK, and $8.99 in Australia.

Watch all Black Panther appearances in order

Taking place in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, the Black Panther film focuses on the hero's struggle to shoulder the burden of ruling as his nation's next king. However, it wasn't the character's first appearance. Indeed, he popped up in a Captain America sequel first. He then went on to star in a couple of Avengers films.

If you're curious about viewing order, it goes like this:

For a more comprehensive look at how all the MCU films fit together, don't miss our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Ready? We've gathered all the best Disney Plus bundles for you below, allowing you to watch Black Panther online for less.

Watch Black Panther - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Disney Plus is the easiest way to watch Black Panther online in the US, at least when it comes to streaming services. You'll find the movie there, including each Avengers film the character appears in. And at just $6.99 per month? it's not unreasonable value for money either. If you want maximum bang for back, an alternative Disney Plus deal is on offer too; you can pick up a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. That's loads of content to keep you busy beyond the Marvel universe.

View Deal

Watch Black Panther - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

If you're based in Canada, getting hold of the Black Panther story isn't too tricky. You just need Disney Plus to stream Black Panther - all of the character's appearances are there, including the Avengers franchise. For $9.99 per month, it's certainly cheaper than buying each one digitally or on disc. Particularly because most Marvel universe movies can be found here, not to mention a ton of other films, TV shows, and documentaries. Classic Disney flicks? Check. Pixar movies? Check. Star Wars in its entirety? Check. It's an exhaustive list.View Deal

Watch Black Panther - UK

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

You can watch Black Panther on Disney Plus UK right now. Hooray! At £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a year, it's hardly going to break the bank either. Once you're done with Chadwick Boseman's royal Avenger, there's plenty of other things to keep you busy as well. Every Pixar movie can be found on Disney Plus, not to mention the full Star Wars saga (including the animated shows). Then there's a whole bunch of Fox content like the X-Men franchise and Avatar.

View Deal

Watch Black Panther - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Where can you stream Black Panther in Australia? You guessed it - on Disney Plus. His solo outing (including his appearance in the Avengers franchise) can be seen on the House of Mouse's new streaming service. Sweet! There's a whole world of content to watch once you're done with Wakanda, too. Everything from Star Wars to Avatar can be found here, including a full suite of National Geographic documentaries. Oh, and don't forget The Simpsons!View Deal

How to stream Black Panther online anywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you have Disney Plus in your region, you can watch Black Panther movies there. It has every appearance from the Wakandan royal, including team-up films. For those who don't have Disney Plus in their country yet, never fear - the House of Mouse has promised that the service will be launching across the world over the next year or so.



Want more?

Want to find out more about the streaming service, and whether it's worth your cash? Don't miss our Disney Plus review. It goes into detail on what we think about the Netflix rival so far, including how it stacks up against the competition.

Looking to upgrade your setup, on the other hand? It's worth heading over to our guide on the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) for recommendations and deals on the top 4K screens. They'll show off Disney Plus content at its best, particularly if you've got the best gaming sound system to go with them.