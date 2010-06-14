Game music of the day compendinarium

Every weekday someone at GamesRadar takes a moment to honor a classic piece of game music, be it from consoles past or a memorable tune pulled right out of today's biggest franchise. The only problem is, there was no home for each Game Music of the Day article, and within a few weeks there were so many spread across the site that it was nearly impossible to find 'em all.

No more! Feast your ears on our compendinarium of game music!

August 2010



Bazlisk Mine Field by Keiji Yamagishi



Title Screen by Kazunaka Yamane



Ending Theme by Ryoji Yoshitomi



Training music by Kaneoka, Nakatsuka and Yamamoto



Try by Joe Abbati



Anthemby Anamanaguchi



A small sampling of the two-disc brilliance



Still Alive by Miskovsky, Birgisson and Yacoub



Healing Ground by Inon Zur and Stuart Chatwood



The best title screen music ever



Main Menu by Tim Inge



Hell March by Frank Klepacki



Ground Carrier stage by Matsumae and Yamaguchi



Welcome to Rapture by Gary Schyman



Glacius' Theme by Beanland and Norgate



Level Three by Fujimoto, Okabe, Nakamura and Kawada



Invitation by Ueko, Uehara, Muraoka and Morimoto



Vocal (??) theme song by Eikichi Kawasaki



Level 2 by Nobuyuki, Marumo, N. Kodaka, About SS and MaboChan



Stage 2 by an unknown artist



Title Screen by Daisuke Morishima



World Select by Mariko Nanba

July 2010



You Were There by Oshima, Yamakazi and Geraghty



Saren/Game Over by Jack Wall and Sam Hulick



Factory Area by Charles Deened



Layton's Theme by Tomohito Nishiura



Theme of Shadowgate by an unknown artist



Normal Battle by Noriyuki Asakura



Sub Castle BGM by Koji Kondo



Far Away by Jose Gonzalez



Lunarcy by Egg Plant Productions



Cait Sith's Theme by Nobuo Uematsu



Singing Hill by Shikata and Gust Sound Team



2AM Theme by Nagata, Tanaka and Minegishi



Who Am I? by Olivier Deriviere



Nate's Theme 2.0 by Greg Edmonson



Overworld Theme by Kondo, Minegishi, Tominaga and Ota



Aquatic Ruin Zone by Masato Nakamura



To Far AwayTimes by Yasunori Mitsuda



Neon Night by Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori



'Til All Are One by Stan Bush



My Chrysalis Highwaymanby Mark Morgan



Level 1 by Nobuyuki Hara











June 2010

Game music of the day: Hexic HD

Underlow by Jerry Schroeder

Game music of the day: Secret of Mana

Did You See the Ocean? by Hiroki Kikuta









Game music of the day: Earthworm Jim

For Pete's Sake by Tommy Tallarico

Game music of the day: Parasite Eve

Somnia Memorias by Yoko Shimomura

Game music of the day: Bully

The Slingshot by Shawn Lee

Game music of the day: Killer 7

Emoticon by Masafumi Takada

Game music of the day: Actraiser

Bloodpool by Yuzo Koshiro

Game music of the day: Kirby's Dream Land

Credits by Jun Ishikawa

Game music of the day: Deus Ex

Main title by Alex Brandon











Faster than a speeding bullet by Morasky



Booster's Tower by Kondo/Uematsu/Shimomura



Sinking Old Sanctuary by Yamane



Victory Lap by Kenta Nagata



Balto by Yasunori Mitsuda



Title Screen by David Wise



Golgo 13 theme by Seriinu



Terra's Theme/Opening by Nobuo Uematsu

Next page: May, April and March 2010