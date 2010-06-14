Game music of the day compendinarium

Every weekday someone at GamesRadar takes a moment to honor a classic piece of game music, be it from consoles past or a memorable tune pulled right out of today's biggest franchise. The only problem is, there was no home for each Game Music of the Day article, and within a few weeks there were so many spread across the site that it was nearly impossible to find 'em all.
August 2010
Bazlisk Mine Field by Keiji Yamagishi
Title Screen by Kazunaka Yamane
Ending Theme by Ryoji Yoshitomi
Training music by Kaneoka, Nakatsuka and Yamamoto
Try by Joe Abbati
Anthemby Anamanaguchi
A small sampling of the two-disc brilliance
Still Alive by Miskovsky, Birgisson and Yacoub
Healing Ground by Inon Zur and Stuart Chatwood
The best title screen music ever
Main Menu by Tim Inge
Hell March by Frank Klepacki
Ground Carrier stage by Matsumae and Yamaguchi
Welcome to Rapture by Gary Schyman
Glacius' Theme by Beanland and Norgate
Level Three by Fujimoto, Okabe, Nakamura and Kawada
Invitation by Ueko, Uehara, Muraoka and Morimoto
Vocal (??) theme song by Eikichi Kawasaki
Level 2 by Nobuyuki, Marumo, N. Kodaka, About SS and MaboChan
Stage 2 by an unknown artist
Title Screen by Daisuke Morishima
World Select by Mariko Nanba
July 2010
You Were There by Oshima, Yamakazi and Geraghty
Saren/Game Over by Jack Wall and Sam Hulick
Factory Area by Charles Deened
Layton's Theme by Tomohito Nishiura
Theme of Shadowgate by an unknown artist
Normal Battle by Noriyuki Asakura
Sub Castle BGM by Koji Kondo
Far Away by Jose Gonzalez
Lunarcy by Egg Plant Productions
Cait Sith's Theme by Nobuo Uematsu
Singing Hill by Shikata and Gust Sound Team
2AM Theme by Nagata, Tanaka and Minegishi
Who Am I? by Olivier Deriviere
Nate's Theme 2.0 by Greg Edmonson
Overworld Theme by Kondo, Minegishi, Tominaga and Ota
Aquatic Ruin Zone by Masato Nakamura
To Far AwayTimes by Yasunori Mitsuda
Neon Night by Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori
'Til All Are One by Stan Bush
My Chrysalis Highwaymanby Mark Morgan
Level 1 by Nobuyuki Hara
June 2010
Game music of the day: Hexic HD
Underlow by Jerry Schroeder
Game music of the day: Secret of Mana
Did You See the Ocean? by Hiroki Kikuta
Game music of the day: Earthworm Jim
For Pete's Sake by Tommy Tallarico
Game music of the day: Parasite Eve
Somnia Memorias by Yoko Shimomura
Game music of the day: Bully
The Slingshot by Shawn Lee
Game music of the day: Killer 7
Emoticon by Masafumi Takada
Game music of the day: Actraiser
Bloodpool by Yuzo Koshiro
Game music of the day: Kirby's Dream Land
Credits by Jun Ishikawa
Game music of the day: Deus Ex
Main title by Alex Brandon
Faster than a speeding bullet by Morasky
Booster's Tower by Kondo/Uematsu/Shimomura
Sinking Old Sanctuary by Yamane
Victory Lap by Kenta Nagata
Balto by Yasunori Mitsuda
Title Screen by David Wise
Golgo 13 theme by Seriinu
Terra's Theme/Opening by Nobuo Uematsu
