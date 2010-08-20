Game music of the Day: Prince of Persia

Welcome to GamesRadar's daily blast of all things pertaining to the ever-growing field of game music. Each post will introduce new sounds, games, composers and fan-made remixes of gaming's greatest aural achievements.

August 19, 2010

Game: Prince of Persia

Song: Healing Ground

Composers: Inon Zur, Stuart Chatwood



Above: This one builds. Give it a minute, ya bastids!

Oh, what?! You forgot about 2008%26rsquo;s Prince of Persia just because it doesn%26rsquo;t star Jake Gyllenhall and the hero doesn%26rsquo;t have a Godsmack Wrestlemania entrance theme?! That%26rsquo;s partially GR%26rsquo;s fault, as we tend to fixate on that kind of crap, but hopefully Ubisoft remembers this Prince, because it%26rsquo;s an adventure unbelievably worth revisiting. We called it the prettiest game of 2008, and I think the music was a big part of that.



Above: 2008%26rsquo;s Prince of Persia had something fans weren%26rsquo;t expecting: Colors!

The middle of the song gives me goosebumps every damned time. It may start off somber, almost in mourning, yet you can almost hear long lost nobility being brought back to life as the songs builds to a crescendo of gorgeous vitality. I wish the official track above played that specific part more, because I sure as shit never got tired of hearing it while climbing every nook and cranny or PoP%26rsquo;s elaborate and platform-happy temples. It%26rsquo;s called %26ldquo;Healing Ground,%26rdquo; but I believe it actually plays throughout the game and not just when the Prince and Elika restore life to barren points of%26hellip; uh, Persia?

Inon Zur worked as lead composer on the game, who has since gone on to create award winning soundtracks for Fallout 3 and Dragon Age: Origins soundtracks, with help from a Stuart Chatwood, a Canadian musician who's had a hand in almost all of the Prince of Persias under Ubisoft. Coincidentally, this wasn't the first time the two had worked in conjunction on a PoP game, as they were both involved in delivering the opposing light and dark melodies for the dual princes in The Two Thrones. (Please note how I carefully avoided a Spin Doctors reference!) You can hear more PoP cuts from Zur athis website. Nice job, boys. Let%26rsquo;s do it again someday.

