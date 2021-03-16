Fortnite Week 1 quests - how to beat all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 1

The Fortnite Week 1 quests are here to usher in the new season, and as is customary at this stage they're mainly used to introduce players to the new items and mechanics in Fortnite Season 6. There's a focus on crafting, so you'll need to gather up different materials in order to create fresh Primal and mechanical weapons, but of course they wouldn't be Fortnite quests without a little collectible hunt too so get ready to search for some golden idols around The Spire. There's lots of changes to get used to in Fortnite, but these challenges are a good way to ease yourself into the updated procedures, so let us take you through all the details you need to get through the Fortnite Week 1 quests.

Fortnite Week 1 quests Season 6

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 2: Hunt Wildlife (5)

Stage 2 of 2: Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons (3)





Stage 1 of 2: Craft a Hunter's Cloak (1)

Stage 2 of 2: Talk to characters (3)





Stage 1 of 2: Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors (5)

Stage 2 of 2: Craft mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon (3)





Find golden artifacts near The Spire (3)

For additional information about how to clear all of these assignments, here's a closer look at each of the Fortnite Week 1 quests in Season 6:

Hunt Wildlife

Animals including wolves, warthogs, chickens, and frogs now roam the island, mainly in the browner Primal areas, and you need to eliminate five of them.

Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons

When you eliminate wildlife they'll often drop animal bones as a crafting supply, and you can combine these with makeshift weapons within the crafting section of your inventory to create Primal weapons.

Craft a Hunter's Cloak

The simple formula to craft a Hunter's Cloak involves combining one piece of meat from your inventory with two animal bones, and once activated the cloak will prevent wildlife from detecting you for a short period of time.

Talk to characters

There are over 40 Fortnite characters dotted around the island, and you'll know when one is near as you'll see a speech bubble icon appear in your main view and on the map, so simply approach and follow the prompt to talk.

Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors

When you destroy vehicles they'll often drop mechanical parts as a crafting supply, which you can then use to make mechanical weapons.

Craft mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon

Once you've collected some mechanical parts and makeshift weapons, head to the crafting section of your inventory and combine them to create new and improved mechanical weapons.

Find golden artifacts near The Spire

The Spire is a new location in the center of the map, and there are various Fortnite golden artifacts hidden throughout the buildings and pathways surrounding the base.

