Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges: How to finish her tasks and unlock the Shadow or Ghost TNTina style

We've made it to week 3 of the season and a new Agent is on the scene, bringing a set of Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges with her. As you may have seen already, TNTina is a pretty explosive character in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, which means you're going to be blowing things up – including her signature propane tanks. Of course, there's also some standard Fortnite tasks to complete involving visiting certain locations and getting eliminations, and with 40,000 Season XP available for each item ticked off this can become quite a lucrative exercise. Follow our guidance and we'll show you how to clear all of the Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges, as well as explaining how you can add the Fortnite TNTina Shadow or Ghost style to your locker.

How to find the Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges

The Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges are available from the Challenge Table in the main HQ screen of the Battle Pass area. Cycle through the tabs at the top of the page until you find TNTina's Trial, after which you'll see map markers appearing to show the general areas the challenges take place – unless they're classed as "Anywhere Challenges" that have no set locations. Some challenges may place more than one marker on the map if they involve several locations.

Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges week 3

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: pic.twitter.com/s4jhOenq0JMarch 3, 2020

Eliminate players using explosives (5)

Usually rockets and grenades count for these, alongside the remote and proximity mines added more recently to the game. Look for an explosive weapon in Team Rumble then track down opponents and let them have it.

Search Chests at Holly Hedges or Retail Row (10)

Holly Hedges and Retail Row are at opposite sides of the map, so being able to search chests at either gives you some options. Head to one of them as soon as the match starts for your best chance of finding undisturbed chests.

Destroy structures with Propane Tanks (10)

You'll find the bright red propane tanks around The Rig, so pick one up and move it to an area surrounded by structures before shooting it to make it explode, then repeat until you reach your target.

Catch Air with a Motorboat (5)

There are plenty of Fortnite motorboats dotted around the island, so once you've found one you'll need to drive it over a ramp, off a waterfall, or even boost over a hill to catch some air.

Visit different Landmarks (15)

There are well over 60 Fortnite landmarks to discover in total, so travel around the island visiting any areas that look interesting and it shouldn't take long to reach your total.

Use Upgrade Bench to sidegrade a weapon (3)

Currently the only weapons that can be sidegraded are standard and heavy assault rifles, so find either then take them to one of the Fortnite weapon upgrade benches to spend 20 wood, stone, and metal to convert your gun.

Deal damage to Bosses (500)

Bosses are the Agents you'll find within the Fortnite Henchmen and Agents at the five bases around the island, so track them down for a fight but watch out for their mythic weapons.

Land at The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks (3)

You can see The Rig in B7 of the map, but you'll also find Hydro 16 at the dam in D7 and Logjam Woodworks on the west side of Weeping Woods in B6. If you deploy your glider during a Team Rumble match and land in these areas you can speed up the process.

Destroy Sentry Cameras or Sentry Turrets (5)

You'll find sentry cameras and turrets inside the five bases, and there are also several cameras around GHOST House in D5 plus three turrets in a secret area underneath the lower floor of that building.

Eliminate players without using shield or healing items inbetween eliminations (2)

Simply get two eliminations in a row without topping up your health or shields, which as always is easiest to tackle in Team Rumble mode.

Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges week 4

Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: pic.twitter.com/IGmUXh5Zr5March 3, 2020

Thanks to FireMonkey on Twitter, we already have a list of the Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges for week 4, although these are potentially subject to change before release:

Search Chests at Pleasant Park or Slurpy Swamp (10)

Destroy opponent structures with Proximity Mines or Remote Explosives (20)

Fish with Explosives (3)

Eliminate players at The Agency or Sweaty Sands (5)

Search Ammo Boxes in different Named Locations (7)

Use Decoy Grenades (5)

Deal damage to players while riding in a Motorboat (200)

Scan a Henchman in different matches (3)

Visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels (3)

Collect different Boss Weapons (3)

How to unlock the Fortnite TNTina SHADOW or GHOST style

You'll find the Fortnite TNTina SHADOW or GHOST style options by opening the Agents menu from the central Battle Pass hub and selection option 2 for TNTina. We expect that to unlock the style you'll need to do the following:

Buy the Battle Pass

Reach Battle Pass Level 40

Complete at least 18 of TNTina's Trial Challenges

Tick off all three of those, and you'll discover TNTina's final SHADOW mission and final GHOST mission. As with Brutus before, you'll need to pick a side to complete this mission, which will result in you unlocking either the SHADOW or GHOST style, so think carefully as you can't undo this choice afterwards.

