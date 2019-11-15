Fortnite x Star Wars event kicks off with a stormtrooper skin and a Star Destroyer

The Fortnite stormtrooper skin will let you bring the military might of the Empire to bear while you're fighting to be the last one standing, and it will also give you a great excuse for missing easy shots. The new outfit was added to the game today as part of a special promotion for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - if you buy the Epic Games store version of Fallen Order on the same account you use to play Fortnite any time through November 30, 2020, you'll unlock the stormtrooper skin for free the next time you log in.

You'll also be able to grab the Fortnite stormtrooper skin as one of the outfits that will cycle in and out of the item shop. Now, if you happen to buy the stormtrooper skin then later also buy Fallen Order on Epic Games store, you won't miss out on a reward: according to the official FAQ , you'll automatically be awarded 1,500 V-Bucks, so you can go pick up another skin of your choice instead.

Don't try to get sneaky and buy Fallen Order just to refund it and keep the Fortnite skin, because Epic says you'll lose access to the stormtrooper (or the V-Bucks) as soon as you do. But Dark Side points for trying, at least.

It looks like we're in for a full-on Fortnite x Star Wars crossover event beyond the addition of the new skin, as players have also spotted a Star Destroyer hovering ominously in the distance. It's just floating quite a long way away from the Battle Royale island for now, but we'll have to wait and see if it starts peppering the battlefield with turbolaser fire or spewing TIE fighters from its docking bays. A "Protect the Shield Generator" LTM would be pretty rad, I'm just saying.