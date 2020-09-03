Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard location: Where to dance on top of different Sentinel heads

In keeping with the Marvel theme running through this season, a new landmark of the Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard has been added to the island. If you're not familiar with them from the Marvel universe, these absolute units were constructed by Dr Trask to be mutant hunting robots, though things didn't work out particularly well once they were activated. You'll want to find them if you're working your way through the Fortnite Week 2 challenges, as you need to dance on top of different Sentinel heads for one of the weekly assignments. It's hard to miss these behemoths when you get close enough, but if you're not sure where to head in Fortnite to find them then we're here to help, so let us point you in the right direction so you can reach the Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard location.

Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard location can be found up the hills in the area between The Authority, Lazy Lake, Misty Meadows, and Weeping Woods, and you'll know you're in the right place when you see a number of giant purple robots strewn around in pieces. There are five Sentinels in total here, although one of them doesn't have a head so we suspect emoting on top of its neck may not count towards this challenge. Pick your targets then dance on top of three different Sentinel heads in Fortnite, and you can tick this item off your to-do list.

