Fortnite Rubber Ducks locations - where to place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach

The Fortnite rubber ducks need to be placed in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach as part of a team put together by Bunker Jonesy to prevent alien abductions and provide protection from the extraterrestrials. We reckon he may have got the wrong end of the stick for this final legendary entry in the Fortnite Week 1 quests, as his suggestion that they'll help against ab-ducks-ions is pretty wild! Still, even if it doesn't make much sense there's still a generous XP reward to be had for delivering these fake waterfowl to the named places of interest in Fortnite, so if you're ready to assemble your bird squad then these are all of the Fortnite rubber ducks locations.

Fortnite Rubber Ducks locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As the quest description says, there are three Fortnite rubber ducks locations in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach. You'll know you're in the right place when you arrive there, as you'll see the hollow yellow outline of a rubber duck that you can interact with to place the bath toy in position. If you need more specific guidance, then read on for confirmation of the individual Fortnite rubber ducks locations.

Fortnite Rubber Ducks in Retail Row location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite rubber ducks location in Retail Row can be found on the south side of the town, in the corner of the basketball court near some swings and a bus.

Fortnite Rubber Ducks in Pleasant Park location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the Fortnite rubber ducks location in Pleasant Park you should go to the east side of town, then look next to the Fortnite gas pumps on the forecourt at the fuel station.

Fortnite Rubber Ducks in Believer Beach location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find the Fortnite rubber ducks location in Believer Beach, make your way to the swimming pool in front of the hotel on the east beach and check by the steps on the side with the purple inflatable lounger.

