Where to interact with Fortnite Rift posters for the Rift Tour challenges

Looking interact with Fortnite Rift posters as part of the of the Fortnite Rift tour challenges? Then you're in luck, we can tell you where to go and what to look for in order to tick off this quick Fortnite challenge and claim the Rift-sterpiece Spray reward.

Where to find Fortnite rift tour posters

(Image credit: Epic)

This is the easy part - you'll find Fortnite Rift Tour posters pretty much anywhere that's a named location. They're not on every building though so ignore houses for example. Instead check fences and anywhere with with a retail or commercial vibe. Those ones in the picture up there we found on the store Believer Beach but we also found them on the Auto Shop in Lazy Lake, the store in Retail Row - basically anywhere you might expect to find posters in real life. If you do land in a named area and can't see any immediately, then just keep looking around. Sometimes they're in alleys or around the back of building so just keep looking and poke around. It's only those three posters in the main image there - keep an eye out for that rainbow cloud, pig face or hammer design.

How to interact with Fortnite Rift posters

(Image credit: Epic)

Being able to interact with a Fortnite Rift poster is as easy as approaching it and hitting Square or X when you see the interaction prompt. When you've done it the poster will change and to color, and you'll see the notification that you've unlocked the Rift-sterpiece Spray reward.

Don't forget that this is only one of the three Fortnite Rift challenges you can complete. The first is simply to tick the 'Wanna Go?' box on the event page in-game, and the second is to use an alien hologram on top of the party UFO. Once you've got all those done all that's left for you to do it wait for the main event itself.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Wiretaps | Fortnite IO operatives computer | Fortnite Alien Nanites | Fortnite UFOs | Fortnite Trespassers | Fortnite alien artifacts | Fortnite Abductors | Fortnite Mothership | Fortnite alien eggs | Fortnite alien parasite | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite satellite stations | Fortnite wooden hatchery | Fortnite records | Fortnite campfires | Fortnite parenting books | Fortnite Ferrari