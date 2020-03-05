Fortnite Propane Tank locations: Where to destroy structures with propane tanks for TNTina

We're in for quite an explosive week here, and for one of the weekly tasks you need to use Fortnite propane tanks to destroy structures. If you're not familiar with them, these little gas canisters are bright red with "KA-BOOM" written up the side in yellow, and you'll need to get you hands on a few of them if you want to complete the related entry in Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges. These miniature bombs can be picked up and carried or thrown around, but if they get shot then watch out because they'll erupt in a fiery blast shortly afterwards. If you're ready to try out this new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 item then follow us, and we'll show you where the Fortnite propane tank locations can be found.

Fortnite propane tank locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find plenty of Fortnite propane tanks on The Rig in the southwest corner of the map, which isn't particularly surprising given they are closely connected to TNTina, who just happens to be the boss of this base. There are tanks inside several of the shipping containers, as well as on trolleys and forklift trucks to the west side of the deck, and if you enter the upstairs room on the south side of the deck between buildings 1 and 2 you'll find another five Fortnite propane tanks tucked away in there too.

How to destroy structures with Propane Tanks in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

First up – destroying structures you've built yourself won't count towards this challenge, so focus on blowing up parts of The Rig instead. For maximum efficiency, pick an area and hit a group of connected walls/floors/furniture with your harvesting tool until each piece is almost destroyed, then pick up a Fortnite propane tank and throw/drop it in the middle of your target zone. Take a few steps back then shoot the tank to destroy structures nearby, and if you've prepped things correctly in a busy area like one of the control rooms you can clear at least half of this challenge in one blast. Repeat until you destroy ten structures with propane tanks in Fortnite and you're done.

