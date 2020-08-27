Fortnite Mjolnir location: Where to prove your worth by picking up Thor's hammer

He was the first superhero to appear in the build up to the new season, and now you need to visit the Fortnite Mjolnir location in order to recover Thor's hammer. Adding this legendary item to your locker involves completing the Mjolnir Awakening challenge, which is the first of several tasks in this set that you'll unlock as you progress through the battle pass. The exact task is as follows:

Prove your worth by picking up Mjolnir as Thor

Naturally you're going to need to know where Fortnite Mjolnir is in order to pick it up, because although Thor's hammer is mighty, it's still small when compared to the scale of the whole Fortnite island. If you've reached the required level of the battle pass and are ready to prove that you are worthy, follow our Fortnite Mjolnir location guide and we'll show you exactly where to go and collect it.

Fortnite Mjolnir location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're looking for Thor's Hammer, then you'll find the Fortnite Mjolnir location in the area marked on the map above. This is north of Weeping Woods and a little southwest of Salty Springs – you'll know you're in the right area when you see a big crater blasted in the ground!

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In order for Fortnite Mjolnir to actually appear, you'll need to have reached at least Level 8 in the battle pass. Once it has been added to your game, the Mjolnir Awakening challenge states you must "Prove your worth by picking up Mjolnir as Thor", so make sure you have the Thor outfit equipped on your character. All you need to do then is go to the marked location and follow the Pick Up prompt to add this harvesting tool to your locker – but note that unless you equip it alongside the Thor outfit, it will just appear as the Default Pickaxe instead, as there is only one who is worthy to wield it.

