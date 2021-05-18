Fortnite Impossible Escape tips - how does the LTM work and what rewards are there

The Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM, previously known as the Fortnite Daybreak LTM from leaked files, has arrived, and it's got rewards. It's a lot different from the other limited time modes you may be used to. Indeed, it plays out more like a separate campaign mission in Fortnite, where you have to collect four different parts to rebuild a Choppa before flying it to an escape point.

There are two versions of the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM available – either PvE where squads are working cooperatively towards a common goal, or PvP where it's every squad for themselves. If you want to know more about how these modes work, tips for successfully escaping, and what rewards you can unlock in the process, then here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite weapon upgrades | Fortnite off-road tires | Fortnite boars | Fortnite chickens | Fortnite investigate an anomaly | Fortnite Joneses | Fortnite golden artifacts | Fortnite literature samples | Fortnite safes | Fortnite research books

How does the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM work

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you start the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM, you'll be washed up on a coast alone and need to begin gathering the four Choppa parts required to make your exit. In the PvP mode there is only one Choppa location which you'll all be fighting over, whereas in PvE there are three separate Choppas that can be repaired. If you see another player then you can approach and emote to form a squad with them, but be wary that while in PvE players can't harm each other, there is no friendly fire provision in PvP mode.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Initially in the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM your map will be covered in fog, which you'll need to uncover as you explore the island in search of the missing Choppa parts. You'll see the six Fortnite Guardian Towers marked on there with binoculars icons, and by climbing a tower you'll reveal nearby objectives on the map. As you uncover the map, you'll reveal golden icons for the four Choppa parts – Rotor Cap, Thruster, Motor, and Tail Rotor – and all of them need to be installed on the same helicopter so you can fly it out of there.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You also need to be aware that the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM has a day/night cycle, which can make things especially difficult for you. There are always guards patrolling the sites where you'll find Choppa parts and the helicopters to install them on, but once darkness falls you'll also encounter large packs of Fortnite wolves and Fortnite raptors that will attack aggressively. You should therefore be careful when travelling around the island at night, but as you only have three days in total to make your escape you can't afford to spend too long hiding away either.

Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM tips for winning

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to win in the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM then you need to be ready to commit some time, as it's likely going to take more than 30 minutes to round up the missing Choppa parts and make your getaway, and here are some tips to get you started on the right foot:

Prioritise finding other players to form a squad, or you'll likely be overwhelmed by enemies – guards, wildlife, or other players. You should watch for "Player position was revealed on the map" notifications, as this means someone has fired a Locator Flare which briefly reveals their location as a circle on the map, so you can head in their direction.



Use towers to clear fog from the map and reveal nearby objectives, as this will help you to discover Choppa part locations.



There aren't many healing items around, so it pays to visit a fishing spot to get a stack of healing fish in your inventory ready for when you need them.



While carrying a Choppa part it will take up three slots in your inventory, so prepare for this if possible by having one decent weapon with lots of ammo and one stack of healing items as you'll automatically drop everything else.



On the map screen you can see the Chopper location(s), and in the bottom left corner there are icons to show what parts have been installed, which may help you decide on one to prioritise.



Be wary of launching attacks on guards at night, as between them and the aggressive wildlife it's easy to become overwhelmed and there are no respawns, so once you're eliminated it's game over.



If you can wipe out a pack of raptors, collect a mythic raptor claw then take it to the Huntmaster NPC (golden speech bubble on the map), they'll reveal the location of various Choppa parts on your map which is a great help.

What rewards are available if you win the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you manage to escape the island in the PVP mode of the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM, then this fancy glider named The Escapist Umbrella will be yours.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you claim victory in the PVE mode of the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM, then you'll add The Impossible Odds Loading Screen to your locker to brighten up those load times between matches.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 7