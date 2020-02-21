Fortnite Henchmen and Agents explained: All you need to know about the mythic weapons and AI enemies

The Fortnite Henchmen and Agents have been added to the game with the latest Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 update as AI enemies you can find on the map. Until now, the only mobs to feature in Fortnite have been the fiends during the Halloween event and the First Order Stormtroopers during the Star Wars crossover, so this is a huge change for the game; not to mention the introduction of five new Fortnite mythic weapons. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Henchmen, Agents, mythic weapons, new locations, and more.

Fortnite Henchmen

Simply put, Fortnite Henchmen are easy-to-kill AI enemies that patrol certain locations on the map. When they suspect you, a question mark will appear above their heads, followed by an exclamation mark when they're about to start shooting at you.

Fortnite Henchmen can be found in six locations around the map:

The Grotto

The Rig

The Yacht

The Shark

The Agency

Ghost House (unmarked building in square D6)

Knocking down a Henchman and approaching them will give you two options; you can shake them down to gain intel on all the enemies and chests in the surrounding area for a few moments, or you can carry them. Picking them up will allow you to access all of the ID-protected doors and chests by holding them in front of you, instead of gaining a disguise from one of the Fortnite phone booths. This can also be used to prevent the auto-turrets from shooting at you.

Along with some auto turrets, there's also security cameras which will alert Henchmen to your presence if they spot you. These can all be temporarily deactivated if you destroy the power source located in each hideout, but will be rebooted before too long so make sure you gain access to one of the Fortnite vaults before they come back on. There's a number of challenges you can complete at each of these locations, including crouching within 20m of a Henchman for 10 seconds and using three phone booths.

Fortnite Agents and Mythic Weapons

Each of the five main locations also has a miniboss, known as an Agent. These are five of the Agents that make up your squad in the battle pass menu, and they're each carrying a unique mythic weapon. These are the five you'll come up against, along with the weapon you'll get your hands on when you kill them:

Skye: The Shark - Skye's Assault Rifle & Skye's Grappler

The Shark - Skye's Assault Rifle & Skye's Grappler TNTina: The Rig - TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow

The Rig - TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow Meowscles: The Yacht - Peow-Peow Rifle

The Yacht - Peow-Peow Rifle Brutus: The Grotto - Brutus' Minigun

The Grotto - Brutus' Minigun Midas: The Agency - Midas' Drum Gun

These are the only five mythic weapons in the game, so if you can get your hands on one you'll gain a serious advantage over your opponents. So at the end of the day, landing at one of the new Henchmen hideouts is a big risk, but can potentially net you some sweet rewards.